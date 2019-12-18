Community Calendar

December 19

A gospel country singing will be held at 6:00 p.m. every third Friday at Nolan Sistrunk Pavilion in Sebastopol. Bring finger food for supper. For more information call Shirley Boxx at 601-564-1970.

December 20

The MSU Extension Scott County office will close on Friday, December 20, 2019 and reopen on January 2, 2020.

December 21

Pieces of the Holidays at the Branding Iron (6336 Steve Lee Dr) in Lake will be held on December 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free admission and will have vendor and food booths. All proceeds will benefit local underpriviledged children at Christmas. For more information contact Brandi Adams at 601-507-8703.

December 23

All Central Mississippi Regional Library System (CMRLS) Libraries will close at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, and remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday; December 24 and 25 for the Christmas Holiday. Regular Library hours will resume on Thursday, December 26.

All CMRLS Libraries will also close at 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 31, and remain closed Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Regular Library hours will resume on Thursday, January 2. All online resources will be available at cmrls.lib.ms.us while your library is closed.

December 28

The Scott County Branch of the NAACP will meet Saturday, December 28, at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Midway Freewill Baptist Church.

January 8

All members of VFW Post 4974 are reminded that meetings are the second Tuesday of each month. Gary Robinson 601-507-7800.

January 11

Gospel singing on the second Friday of every month. Various artists/groups at Sistrunk Pavilion starting at 6 p.m. Call Jerry Renfroe at 601-745-9173 with any questions.