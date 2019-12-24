Community Calendar

December 26

All Central Mississippi Regional Library System (CMRLS) Libraries closed at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, and remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday; December 24 and 25 for the Christmas Holiday. Regular Library hours will resume on Thursday, December 26.

All CMRLS Libraries will also close at 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 31, and remain closed Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Regular Library hours will resume on Thursday, January 2. All online resources will be available at cmrls.lib.ms.us while your library is closed.

December 28

The Scott County Branch of the NAACP will meet Saturday, December 28, at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Midway Freewill Baptist Church.

December 29

Fifth Sunday Night Singing at High Hill Baptist Church, December 29 at 6:00 p.m. featuring Sons of Faith Quartet. Church is located at 10021 Road 206, Philadelphia.

December 30

All Scott County elected officials will be officially sworn in December 30, at 10:30 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse in Forest. Newly elected officials as well as incumbents will be administered the official Oath of Office by Circuit Judge Christopher Collins in a ceremony open to the public.

December 30

Excel Community and Learning Center will be holding a Winter Activity Week Monday-Friday, Dec. 30 - Jan.3. Students will have a different activity each day from 1:00-3:00. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Cost per student per day is $5.00. Thursday Night we will have a special Movie Night for teens. For scheduled events call Excel @ 601-732-1800. 383 S. 4th St., Morton.

January 8

All members of VFW Post 4974 are reminded that meetings are the second Tuesday of each month. Gary Robinson 601-507-7800.

January 11

Gospel singing on the second Friday of every month. Various artists/groups at Sistrunk Pavilion starting at 6 p.m. Call Jerry Renfroe at 601-745-9173 with any questions.