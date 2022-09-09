We are sorry to learn of the August 30th death of Mr. W. C. Lloyd of Morton. He was one of the best bricklayers for over 40 years. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife/ widow, Mrs. Mary Harper Lloyd, and his daughter, Wyvonne. His other daughter, Debra Lloyd Gilbert, died earlier this year. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Ms. Fannie Lou Chapman, namely her siblings, Charlene Youngblood, Irene Ealy, Luddie Chapman, Esq., and Robert Chapman. Memorial services arrangements, which are incomplete at press time, have been entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Lewis Joseph, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Don Bell, Rev. Henry and Marquita Patrick, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Gary Risher, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, H. T. Smith, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

St. Michael Catholic Church Adult Study parishioners shared their perspectives on Luke 14:25-33 as Rosie Mabry framed the questions. Deacon John Pham continued to explore the meaning of these Scriptures and referenced the meaning and cost of discipleship. Humility is the foundation for a committed Christian life, and goodness is the greatest virtue. Our life is like a journey in a car, from point A to point Z. On the journey of life, we must continue to learn and read the Bible, and not get a digested version from internet or iPhones. We must download our souls and remember that right is right, and it does not go with majority rule. To follow Jesus, we must prefer less of self.

We enjoyed worshipping with Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members this past Sunday. Pastor Rev. Shirley Wilder addressed the subject, “A Call to Commitment” during her message. Scripture referenced was Luke 21-33. We’re looking forward to next Sunday’s message.

Our prayers continue to be with Jackson residents who are experiencing water problems. Not only did the recent floods affect their quality of life, but the lack of drinkable water, water in which to cook and bathe exacerbated the need for immediate assistance.

Kudos to residents, organizations, and churches for stepping up to the plate and helping in the form of water drop-offs, delivery of drinkable water, provision of water to senior citizen sites, and other direct assistance. The Scott County Chapters of Alcorn State University and Jackson State University coordinated efforts to get water to Jackson residents by sponsoring a Water Drop-Off Labor Day. The Scott County Baptist District Assembly sponsored a Water Drop-Off Sunday at their District Building in Morton. Legacy Change Agents distributed water in Jackson, Canton, and Carthage and other supplies to their thirteen-county service area during the flooding crisis. Legacy president participated in the PUSH Assistance to Jackson Zoom held August 31st where the moderator was Rev. Hosea Hines of Jackson. More than 25 participants, from across the nation, were involved in this zoom.

The National Guard 1/204th Unit was deployed to assist with the water distribution in Jackson, and kudos to Forest resident Earl Gray who was one of the guardsmen deployed. We salute local citizens who are patterning after the Good Samaritan. Additional details will be provided in next week’s column.

On August 13th descendants of Nathan and Ophelia Wilson-Murrell enjoyed celebrating their Family Reunion at Roosevelt State Park in Morton. Participating in the “A Rainbow of Love” program were Vernard and Leonard Murrell, Mable Odom and Elder Jerome Odom, Lisa M. Webster, Bishop Joseph and Linda H. Campbell, Peggy Murrell-Major, Gloria Butler-Thomas, Louise Murrell-Faulkner, Shirley Murrell-Watkins, Susanne Wash-Lyons, and Cynthia Brown. Children of Nathan and Ophelia include Caseline Murrell (J.C.) Richmond, Sylvester Murrell (Cleo), Macy Murrell Brown (Bishop), J. T. Murrell (Vernice), Evia Murrell Haralson (Arden), Sadie Murrell Butler (Leonard), and Vernard Murrell (Laura). A copy of the official program is available at the Slaughter Library/Legacy Center. Thanks to Larry Murrell for his assistance.

Congratulations to newlyweds Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm (Mecca Lawhorn) Butler on their recent wedding at Cedars on Old Canton Road Saturday, September 3rd. Pastor Rafael Jackson was the officiant. Malcolm’s sisters, Zakia Chamberlain, Esq. and Shani Anderson, Esq., coordinated their brother’s wedding. Malcom is the son of Dr. Margaret Champion Butler and the late Mr. Cleon Butler and Dr. Annyce Butler. Mecca is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lawhorn.

Congratulations to Jackson State University’s Football Team! The tigers defeated Florida A&M University (FAMU), September 4th, in the Orange Classic by a score of 59-3! Congratulations Tigers and Fans!!!!!

Black Bearcats and Forest High School 1974 classmates celebrated during their Saturday reunion meal at Los Parrilleres. They later celebrated and enjoyed remembering the school days on Labor Day during their cookout at the home of classmate Woodrow Williams. Classmates celebrating and sharing homegrown hospitality were Beverly Jo White Robinson, Frances “BB” Burgess, Woodrow Wilson, Ira Lee Thornton Payton, Gloria Harris, Barbara Patrick Tucker, Johnny Tucker, Alice Bland Ware and Lawrence Evans. Lawrence was the guest of his cousin Mattye Evans. Welcome home Black Bearcats/FHS 1974 classmates!!!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during September 9th – 15th, namely Justin McLemore (9), Cameron Erby and Jayla Lopez (10), Tydarius Reed (11), Marzavious Bradford (12), Minnie Holifield, Annie Ickom, Rhonda Carter, Terrell Pierce, and Brandon Harris (13), Ugie Crudup and Molly Hughes (14), Barbara Longmire (15), Marilyn Nicks and Martha Stingley (16). Happy belated birthday to retired MSG Trooper Joe Nelson who celebrated his special day Sunday, August 4th with family and friends.

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 685: Teselyn “Tess” Melton Funches, a graduate of Forest High School, Tougaloo College, and MS College School of Law, was Yazoo City Municipal Judge from 2007 to 2010. She also served as law clerk under Circuit Court Judge James Graves, Brunini Law Firm partner, Tougaloo College Pre-Law instructor, and attorney with the State Personnel Board, Attorney General and State Department of Health. She is the daughter of Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton and Rev. Frank Melton, the wife of Reginald Funches and the mother of Caelyn and Courtney Funches.

Quiz Teaser # 686: Which African Americans were the owners of the only private school in Morton?