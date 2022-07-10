Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Jamal McBride, son of Mrs. Jackie McBride and the late Ananias McBride, Sr. He passed September 26th and will be memorialized Saturday, October 8th at 1:00 at Sherman Hill U. M. Church. Public viewing is Friday, October 7th from 12:00 – 6 p.m. at Mapp Funeral Home. Please remember his family in your prayers, especially his mother, and siblings Ananias McBride, Jr., Alsherea McBride, Corean McBride, Anaiasia McBride, Elisha Harden, and Donna Beamon. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Please keep the family of the late Mrs. Lula Bell Donald in your prayers. She transitioned September 19th and was memorialized Tuesday, September 27th at the Mt. Olive M. B. Church. The mistress of ceremony was Sis. Latonia Lewis, and other program participants were Pastors Aaron Wilson and Travis Cox, Ministers Moore, Danielle Robinson, and Scottie Tyrone, and Sis. Mary Pickett. Apostle Robert Johnson delivered her eulogy. Please remember her family in your prayers, especially her children. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

We join other jazz lovers and others who were fans of the late Ramsey Emmanual Lewis, Jr. in paying tribute to his life and legacy. He passed September 12th at the age of 87 in Chicago. He was a Grammy-winning pianist and keyboardist who had a major crossover pop hit in the l960s with “The ‘In’ Crowd” and was a central figure in combining jazz with electronic music and other styles. We also remember “Summer Breeze”, “Wade in the Water” and his album, “Salongo” which became mainstays in what would end up labelled “acid jazz.”

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Julian Parker, Lewis Joseph, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Don Bell, LaToya McClendon, Rev. Henry and Marquita Patrick, Gail Lee, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, H. T. Smith, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Shirley Ratliff, Tommy Rankin, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed the First Sunday in October Services where the theme was “Centered by The Love of Jesus.” Pastor Shirley Wilder challenged members during her message. Her Scripture referenced was John 12:1-8. Following her message, she shared that she had recently spoken with member Bonnie Russell Hodge, and said that Mrs. Hodge indicated she has been so blessed, appreciates prayers, and intends to speak to church members with her special testimony.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated St. Michael’s Day at Gaddis Park with Fr. Adolfo providing a challenging homily. He reminded us that he is a protector of each of us and the Church. Then he commented on the gospel by posing this concern: how we so often act with the expectation of a reward or at least a “thanks” even when we do things for free, we expect a thank you. But we forget that all we have and all we are was given to us — we owe all we have at no charge. More than 400 parishioners celebrated at the park and all in attendance enjoyed Mass, the music, the fun and the variety of food. The three communities (Hispanic, English, and Vietnamese) shared their special and native cuisine, performed native dances, and enjoyed multi-cultural fun and hospitality.

Congratulations to James Meredith who was the first person of color to attend the University of MS (Ole MS) sixty years ago October 2, 1962. Meredith was encouraged by the late Medgar Evers to attend the school after Evers was denied admission to the law school. Meredith was honored during Saturday’s football game with a #62 football jersey indicating the year he started on campus. It was an interesting and historic occasion.

Congratulations to the University of MS (Ole Miss) Homecoming King, Kyle Gordon, son of Mrs. Gloria Hudson and the late Kendric Gordon, and the nephew of Pamela Gordon. He escorted Homecoming Queen Eliza Peters. Kyle’s major is Speech Pathology, and he is a self-taught photographer. We also salute Kyle for his practice of reading to the children at the Willie Price School.

During the month of October, we continued to recognize National Hispanic Month which started September 15th and runs through October 15. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is recognized during the month of October. Other recognitions during October are National Be Nice Day (5th), National Do Something Nice Day (5), National Forgiveness and Happiness Day (7), Pastor Appreciation Day (9), World Mental Health Day (10), and Indigenous People Day. Additional recognitions will be shared in next week’s column.

Last month was National Suicide Prevention Month, but we encourage our readers to continue to be aware of the warning signs and symptoms that indicate someone may be struggling with suicidal thoughts. This awareness should last throughout the year. In Mississippi, suicide is the third leading cause of death for people ages 10-24. This summer, the nationwide launch of 988 nationwide provides a new easy-to-reach number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. For additional information, call the Department of Mental Health Helpline at 1-877-210-8513 or visit the Mental Health Mississippi web site at www.mentalhealthms.com. Special thanks to Wendy Bailey executive director of the MS Department of Mental Health for sharing this information.

We enjoyed the performance of “Clue” at New Stage Theater last month. It was based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, and was described as, “A dinner party with murder and blackmail on the menu.” The classic board game, Clue, brought to life; the play begins just before dinner on a dark and stormy night not too far from Washington, D.C., in 1954. The cast was wonderful, and the suspense remained until the end.

Happy belated birthday to former Scott County Election Commissioner Coach Roy Pinkston who celebrated his September 29th birthday with family and friends. We appreciate the volunteer assistance this Legacy Change Agent provides. Happy Birthday Coach!!!

Congratulations to MS State Bulldogs who defeated Texas A&M Aggies with a 42-24 win Saturday. The University of MS (Ole Miss) Rebels #11 were victorious as well as they defeated #8 Kentucky with a 22-19 victory.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born during the second week of October, namely, Kevin Battle, Charity Jones, and Danny Cager (8), Bennie Faye Johnson (9), Alice York, Makeith Mack, and Kyle Barnett (10), Raven Burks and Ruby Warnsely (11), Eric Guidry and Vivians Jack (12), and Chelsea Campbell, Crystal Ellis, Francis Richmond and Bobbie Sanders (14).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 689: Henry Slaughter, a Morehouse graduate, is the first African American Scott County resident to have retired as an IRS Regional Director. He resides in Morton, with his wife Shirley, and is often seen on his motorcycle.

Quiz Teaser #690: Who is the first African American School Nurse in the Morton public schools?