Our prayers are with the family of the late humanitarian Mrs. Cora Lee Ealy Odom who transitioned April 7th. She was a fearless woman who believed that we are all God’s children, regardless of race, and that elected officials should provide equal services to their constituents. During the latter part of her life, she attended meetings of the Scott County Board of Supervisors and addressed concerns regarding county services. While she was a nurse by profession, she was a strong advocate for empowerment of taxpayers and voters. We will miss her. Please keep her family in your prayers especially her sister, Mrs. Annie Bond, stepdaughter Mrs. Dorothy Odom Pinkston, and grandchildren. Evans Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements which have yet to be finalized.

Beautiful memorial services were held for Micheal Lashawn Bell Saturday, April 10th at Union Grove M. B. Church with Pastor Rochelle Wright officiating and delivering his eulogy. Our prayers are with his family, especially his brother Kevin (Tiffney) and sisters LaTosha (Gregory) and Shequilla (Felicia). We fondly remember his mother and our friend, the late Mrs. Mary Ann Walker Bell, who paid a musical tribute to the late Mrs. Olivia Kelley Slaughter during her memorial. Please keep his family in your prayers. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. Louis “Jim” McCray, husband of Fourth Circuit Court Margaret Carey McCray. Graveside Memorial Services were held April 3rd in Greenville. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife, and niece Kimberly McCray Hampton, Esq. Please keep them in your prayers.

We join others across Florida and the nation in paying tribute to the life and legacy of the late Congressman and Judge Alcee Hasting who transitioned Tuesday, April 6th. President Biden remembered him as a trailblazing lawyer who stood up to fight for equality and always showed up for the working people he represented. We will remember him for speaking truth to power, and will miss his support, advocacy, and friendship. Our prayers are with his children and friends.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of former Hinds County Circuit Judge Breland Hilburn. Judge Hilburn presided over the trial of Bryon DeLa Beckwith in 1994 and sentenced him to life in prison for the murder of Medgar Evers. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, JoAnn, and their children.

Our hearts are with the family of Dr. Billie Jean Young who passed March 30th in Birmingham. She received the Mississippi Governor’s Award for Artistic Achievement and the Unsung Heroine from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Lavara Shante Jones-Field from Canton. Graveside and interment services are Saturday, April 17th at 2:00 p.m. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Please remember the family of Mrs. Carla Jones Williams, in your prayers, who was memorialized Friday, April 9th at Lovelady Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Rudi Burks, Mesdames Fannie Bradford, Flo Chambers, Ernestine Reed, Helen Harris, Odena Shepard, Dorothy Hollis, Mamie Spencer, Helen Reed, and Carrie Smith, Don Bell, John Lee Evans, Mitch and Mary Nichols, and Rev. Larry Weathers.

Happy Birthday to Mrs. Billistris Minor of Olive Branch who celebrated her birthday April 7th with her friends and husband, Sgt. Henry Minor.

Congratulations to Legacy Scholar Myla Sanders, ECCC freshman student, who was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society April 8th. She was the 2020 Lake High School valedictorian, and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randy (Kathy) Sanders. Way to go!

Congratulations to Miriam Patrick who is a graduating President’s Scholar and a Stephen Lee Scholar at MS State University (MSU). She is ranked number one in the entire senior class. Miriam is a member of the National Association of Black Accountants at MSU, and she intends to continue at MSU to pursue a Master’s degree in Professional Accountancy with a minor in Data Analytics. Miriam graduated from Scott Central in 2017 with the salutatorian honor and from East Central Community College with an honors recognition. She is the daughter of Rev. Walter and Mrs. Georgia Faye Patrick, and the granddaughter of Mrs. Lucille Patrick.

St. Michael Catholic parishioners celebrated Sunday of Divine Mercy with a homily by Sacramental Minister Father Gustavo. His message concerned the Risen Lord and the disciple Thomas who doubted the Resurrection of Jesus and suffered anxiety because he did not see Jesus. When he saw the Risen Lord, he remarked “My Lord and my God.” He became a believer after he touched Jesus’ hand and the holes in Jesus’ side. Jesus understands our doubts and wants us to become one community. He referenced that St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners were one community made up of diverse languages -English, Spanish and Vietnamese, and has one heart – the face of God.

Lynch Chapel UM Church members ask for prayers for their pastor, Rev. Shirley Wilder, who was unable to deliver her sermon and message due to illness and health challenges. Please keep her in your prayers.

Little Rock MB Church service was via YouTube and devotion was done by Pastor Sheldon Thomas. The sermon theme was “I’m Not Good Enough To Do This By Myself.” Scripture references were Joshua 7:1-12, and Jeremiah 12:5. If you put IT in God’s hands, then God will put His hands on IT. Is the giant you’re facing really a giant or is it the little things you’ve allowed to build up in your life? We must win the little victories over our thoughts, attitudes, etc., in order to win the big victories. When we rob God, then we become our own blessing-blocker. We must operate in God-confidence rather than our own self-confidence. INSPIRE. EMPOWER. IMPACT.

The Scott County JSU Alumni Association met Thursday, April 8th at the Forest Services Center. President Albert Wayne Gray advised the members of the 2021 JSU graduation dates, May 7th for undergraduates and May 8th for graduates. Times will be shared in this column later. Members also discussed fundraising efforts. The Annual Spring Banquet will not be held due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Contact any local member regarding fundraising projects. The May meeting date will be announced later.

The Scott County Alumni Chapter of Alcorn State University will meet Saturday, April 17th at 10:00 in the Hawkins Middle School Cafeteria. All Alcornites are urged to be present. The agenda includes election of officers and some special recognitions. Masks are required and social distancing will be adhered.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between April 21st and April 24th, namely Rev. Sheldon Thomas, Billi Reed, and Lendell McEntee (21), Shilina Pinkston, Rachel Triplett and Dorothy Hollis (22), Jane Morgan, Hershayla Parker, Harrison Smith, Amaris Pinkston, Antarral Pinkston, Ruthie Couch, and Goline Reed (23), and Dillon Thomas and Henry Minor (24).

Answer to Diversity Month Quiz Teaser #613: In 1619, a group of 20 captives originally from the Kingdom of Ndongo, in modern day Angola, arrived in the Virginia Colony. Their arrival is seen as a beginning of the history of slavery in Virginia and as a starting point for African American history, given that they were the first such group in mainland British America. Congratulations to Mrs. Shelia Y. Brown for the correct response.

Diversity Month Quiz Teaser #614: Which female chief was elected to lead her nation in October 2011?