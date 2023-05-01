We join others across the world in celebrating the life and legacy of Pope Benedict XVI, Joseph Ratzinger, who died New Year’s Eve. He was 95 years at the time of his death. His papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, John Paul II, and Francis I. He was head of the Catholic Church from April 19, 2005 until his resignation on February 28, 2013, and he chose to be known as “Pope emeritus” upon his resignation.

We are sorry to learn of the death of Barbara Walters who blazed the way as the first woman to become a television news superstar during her five-decade career in television. She was 93 years old when she died December 30th at her New York home.

Our hearts are saddened by the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, a/k/a Pele’, who passed at age 82 December 29th after a long battle with cancer. He was known as Brazil’s Football King. At 17 years old, he helped Brazil to its first World Cup championship in 1958. That was followed by World Cup titles in 1962 and 1970. Of the 92 international matches, Pele’ won 67 times with Brazil, drew 14 times, and lost 11 games!

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Terry Lee Faulkner who was memorialized December 31st during his Homegoing Celebration at Little Rock M. B. Church. Rev. Sheldon Thomas officiated and delivered his eulogy. Mrs. Ira Payton was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants were Revs. Smith Butler and Jessie Sanders, Minister Timothy Graham, and his aunt, Emma Jean Sims. Please remember his family in your prayers, especially his wife, Thelma Faulkner, and his daughter, Tiffany Faulkner. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

A beautiful Homegoing Celebration was held December 21st for Mr. Billy Ray Patrick at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Elwando Brown officiated and delivered Mr. Patrick’s eulogy. J. Van Thames was the master of ceremony. Other program participants included saxophonist Israel Baker, Patrick’s sister Patricia Ann Patrick and Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton. Our prayers continue to be with his family especially his wife, Dorothy Patrick, children, Jennifer Patrick and Melissa Patrick, and grandchildren, Amaya, Jadarius, and Zaylon “P”. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Mrs. Lettie Beemon’s life was celebrated December 31st at Christian Triumph M. B. Church with Pastor Willie Robinson officiating and delivering her eulogy. Mrs. Bettye Earby was the mistress of ceremony, and other program participants were Revs. Rochelle Wright and Perry Fletcher, Beverly Ware, and DaVida Monya Fletcher. Our prayers are with her family who were identified in last week’s column. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her final services.

We continue to remember our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, Julian Parker, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Vernard Murrell, Don Bell, Kaleb Walker (grandson of Charlie and Mary Walker), LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, William Edward, Jr. (father of Susie Jackson Boyd), Virginia Hannah, Carolyn Knowles, Odis Husband, Ledora Benton, Henry and Marquita Patrick, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, Charles Laster, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

We ask our readers to continue to remember Deputy Sheriff Julian Parker in your prayers as he faces serious health challenges. Even in the face of these challenges, he continues to serve his community as a law enforcement officer, scuba diver, mentor, broadcaster, farmer, rancher, and various other occupations.

Several ladies of the Hawkins High School Class of 1964 were invited to a Holiday Brunch at the home of Bobbie Crudup Hollis. They enjoyed a delicious meal and toured her home which was so beautifully decorated for Christmas. Following the meal and tour, pictures were taken, and games were played. Attendees were Mattye Evans, Glenda T. Viverette, Nettie Ware, and Josephine H. Douglas. Special guests were Cynthia Slaughter Melton and Gracelyn Warnsley. Thanks to Bobbie Hollins for a beautiful brunch, gifts, and hospitality. Looking forward to Holiday Brunch 2023.

“Taking on Ten Years – Oh, What a Night to Remember” was the theme, Tuesday, December 27th at Kats Kave! Yes We Can Succeed (YWCS) Mentoring Club, organized in 2007, members (former Forest High School students) were celebrating their 10th year Reunion of 2012. Chelsea Campbell offered a prayer and blessed the food, Founder Cynthia Slaughter Melton welcomed mentees and guests, and Niya Hughes shared the occasion. There was an elegant scenery decoration by Stacy Rasco. The atmosphere was “formal dress” and dining on pizza and Melton’s famous chez fries. The mentees enjoyed dancing and playing a trivia game by Phylis Campbell/Advisor Parent. Chairwoman Niya Hughes presented the founder, Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton a plaque of appreciation. The ladies also presented Melton with a dozen roses to “smell.” Each mentee thanked her and paid tribute to her regarding how she had affected their lives. There was an atmosphere of joy and fun and great fellowship at the first gathering since their 2012 graduation. Thanks to all in attendance, namely mentees Niya Hughes, Chelsea Campbell, Jerica Parker, Gabby Pickett, Jamisha Benton , Shanika Evans, Desiree Thomas. Brenda Seal, and Monica Jones; advisor Phylis Campbell and others – Mattye Evans (FMSD School Board), Stacy Rasco (decoration), Lavern Davenport (media), Emarye Lloyd (media assistant), Bozo Burkes (entertainment), and Constance Slaughter-Harvey (Legacy).

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed their Sunday Services, especially the message from Pastor Shirley Wilder. The theme was “Look to Jesus for A New Attitude.” Scripture referenced was Matthew 5:1-13.

January 1st was celebrated as Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God, during services at St. Michael Catholic Church. Fr. Adolfo’s homily challenged parishioners to evaluate how we are beginning this new year. Are we trusting God as Mary did? Are we preparing to wash away our sins? Mary trusted God and his plan of salvation. She cared for her son throughout his life … she was there when Jesus was born in the manger, and she was there at his crucifixion. Trusting in God, Mary stayed by her son throughout his life. Scriptures referenced were Luke 2:16-21, Numbers 6:22-27, and Galatians 4:4-7.

Congratulations to Bettye Mae Jack Middle School Principal, Miles “Coach” Porter, on his recent honor as Scott County School Administrator of the Year!! Coach Porter has earned this honor by his commitment to the youth of our county. Way to go and Kudos “Coach”!!!!

Congratulations to John and Shirley Norris who celebrated 60 years of marriage on December 29th. Happy Belated Anniversary!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between January 5th and 12th, namely, Jeremy Bogan (7), Stephanie Travis Devoe and Haley McGee (8), Patsy Bland and Lisa Davis (9), Lliakefya Alexander (10), Sariah Ringo (11), and Chris Evans (12).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 701: Mr. Sylvester Parker, Sr., Assistant Principal under E. T. Hawkins, assumed the position of Principal of Hawkins Middle School following the retirement of Principal E. T. Hawkins. He was married to Mrs. Joanna Parker and was the father of Dr. Sylvester Parker, Jr. who established his dental practice in Forest in the early eighties. Matthew McInnis of Houston provided the correct response.

Quiz Teaser # 702: Which African American retired Lt. Colonel (Air Force) returned home with his family and continued his dream of providing a solid education for our children here and in Neshoba County with the Choctaw Tribal School System?