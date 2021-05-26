Forest Garden Club met at city hall May 18 with thirteen members and one guest. An informative program “Southern Magnolia Trees” was presented by Glenda Bradshaw. Carol Thompson gave a useful gardening tip. As a community service, Glenda Bradshaw and Dana Moore made flower arrangements for Lackey Convalescent Home and the Bee Hive. Hostesses were president Lynne Wood, Trudy Alexander and Glenda Bradshaw. An October plant sale is being planned. FGC will host the Southern Pines District meeting June 8 at B. Gatewood Gallery. Other members attending were Gwyn Cooper, Elizabeth Lovett, Terri Vance, Karen Ingle, Faye Hegwood, Dana Moore, Gayle Alford, Sandra Jones and Keith Jones. A guest was Becky Hynes. Faye Hegwood won the rose bush door prize. Forest Garden Club is a member of Garden Clubs of MS., Inc. and The National Garden Clubs, Inc.