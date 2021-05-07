Our hearts are saddened by the April 25th transition of Mrs. Jessie “Billie” Marie Evans O’Bannon who was memorialized Tuesday, April 27th. We remember Mrs. O’Bannon in her role as Scott County School Nurse for students in the early 70’s and her compassion for these youths. Please keep her family in your prayers, especially her daughters Linda Smith and Dena Risher. Wolf Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Hawkins High School graduate, Rev. James Coker of CA. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of the late Mr. L. J. Harper who transitioned Friday morning. Mr. Harper was a member of the Mt Moriah M. B. Church and was a retired logger and truck driver. Please keep his wife, Mrs. Sarah Harper, and children in your prayers. Memorial arrangements are incomplete.

Please remember, in your prayers, the family of the late Mr. L. J. Battle who transitioned Wednesday, April 28th. Visitation is Tuesday, May 4th from 11-7, and services are Wednesday, May 5th at Evans Memorial Funeral Home. Our prayers continue to be with his family.

Our prayers are with the family of the late Mr. Bennie Lyles who transitioned Saturday, May 1st. Arrangements are incomplete and Holifield Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the Willie Malcolm Reed family. Please keep them in your prayers.

Our prayers and sympathy are with the Bland and Jones families. Please keep them in your prayers.

Please continue to pray for our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Elder Charlie Jones, Rudi Burks, Helen Harris, John Lee Evans, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Fannie Bradford, Odena Shepard, Dorothy Hollis, Rev. Larry Weathers and Don Bell.

We enjoyed the annual Morton Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast where we received prayer messages during the entire breakfast. Divine Deliverance Church of God Pastor Rev. Robert Boyd, Jr. opened with invocation; Morton United Methodist Church Pastor Rev. Shelia Cumbest shared several prayers; and Strong Towner Pastor Dr. M. L. Reagan delivered the prayer message. Mayor Gerald Keeton expressed appreciation to city officials, especially the front line workers. He thanked Morton Alderwomen/ men for their support in providing quality services to Morton residents. The messages of peace and reconciliation enveloped all in attendance.

We join others in celebrating Wednesday, May 5th as Cinco de Mayo Day. This date is observed to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla May 5, 1862. It is sometimes mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day which is the most important national holiday in Mexico and is celebrated September 16th. This day commemorates the Cry of Dolores, which, in 1810, initiated the war of Mexican independence from Spain.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated the Holy Hour to Know My Vocation on Wednesday, April 28th at the Church. A reception was held immediately thereafter in the Fellowship Hall. The Catholic Diocese of Jackson Bishop Joseph Kopacz accompanied Vocations Director Father Nick Adams who presided. It was a special and well-attended celebration. Special thanks to Rosie Mabry, Aurora Alvarez, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, James “Tre’” Burwell, Liz Edmonson, and Gabby Uribe for their assistance.

St. Michael parishioners were advised to remember that our relationship with Christ is similar to the vine and the branch. The branch cannot exist by itself, and there is no vine if there are no branches. As with roses and other plants, pruning is critical if we are to stay connected to Christ. Father Gustavo reminded us of Jesus’ message in John 15:5 – “I am the vine, you are the branches. Whoever remains in me and I in him will bear much fruit.” We will miss Father Gustavo who will provide services in another parish for the next month. Our prayers are with him.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church family enjoyed Sunday service where Rev. Shirley Wilder’s message topic was “That’s Love.” Her scripture reference was 1 John 4:7-21. In person worship was held as well as Facebook live and teleconference. Rev. Wilder requested prayer for frontline workers, children, and COVID victims and their families, and reminded us that we still need to battle COVID and observe CDC guidelines. She stressed the importance of getting vaccinated. During her message, she referenced the following: Through Jesus Christ, there is nothing we can’t do; Love comes from God – God is Love; God showed us love through a gift of love – His only Son; We complain too much and should love the way that God loves us; Do we need to change and embrace and give love? We must follow God, trust Him, and love Him – That’s what He asks of us; and No one else would do what the Lord is doing and has done for us. In her usual style, she ended her message with a beautiful song, “Jesus Did It All.”

Little Rock Church service was via YouTube, and devotion was done by Pastor Sheldon Thomas. The sermon theme was “Speak to the Mountain,” and scriptures referenced were Mark 11:21-23 and Galatians 6:7-9. We reap what we sow whether it is good or bad. Some of the generational cycles we find ourselves in come down the line and we have no clue what we’re wrestling against. The scripture says, “Whoever says to this mountain…” whoever is you or me. We have to speak to those mountains as God has given us the power to speak. The scriptures say, “Life and death is in the power of the tongue.” (Emphasis added.) We don’t have to continue to live in the cycle of pain when the cycle of blessings is available to us. It’s about having faith in God and speaking to the mountain as David spoke to Goliath, when he said, “You have to come to me with sword, spear, and javelin, but I come against you in the name of the Lord God of host…who has delivered you into my hands this day. (Emphasis added.) Many times we just pray about our mountains rather than speak to our mountains!

Congratulations to Legacy Change Agent Myla Sanders for being honored as Generation Next Award recipient for the MS Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy. This East Central Community College student, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randy (Kathy) Sanders, was nominated by Legacy Acting Director Constance Burwell. Myla was among six nominations for this honor. Kudos to Myla.!

Answer to Diversity Month Quiz Teaser # 616: Congratulations to Mrs. Jackie Myers who provided the correct response. Anh Joseph Cao of Louisiana was the first Vietnamese to serve in the U. S. Congress.

Diversity Month Quiz Teaser #617: Who was the first African Secretary General of the United Nations?