Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Raydell Patrick Williams, widow of Otha Williams, who passed December 5th. Memorial services are set for Wednesday, December 14th at 1:00 at the W. F. Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Our prayers are with her family, especially her children, Annie Hayes and Roshelle Williams, grandchildren, and siblings, Alice Patrick, Janie Spivey, Patricia McCarty, Rosie Edwards, Francis Lay, Carolyn Spivey, Charlie, David, and Eddie Spivey. Final arrangements are entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

We continue to remember our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, Vernard Murrell, Don Bell, Kaleb Walker (grandson of Charlie and Mary Walker), Julian Parker, Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, William Edward, Jr. (father of Susie Jackson Boyd), Virginia Hannah, Carolyn Knowles, Odis Husband, Ledora Benton, Henry and Marquita Patrick, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, Charles Laster, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners observed the third Sunday in Advent which is traditionally called “Gaudete (Rejoice in Latin) Sunday.” During his homily, Fr. Adolfo challenged us to seriously reflect on this question — Are You the One Who Comes to Proclaim the Gospel and the Good News? Through the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of the Lord is upon us. We should go and proclaim the gospel and bring tidings to the poor. We are God’s tools and if our tools are broken, how are we to do God’s work? Let our deeds speak for us. He encouraged us to be mindful of our deeds and daily actions. Scripture referenced was Isaiah 35:1-10, and Matthew 11:2-11.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed Pastor Shirley Wilder’s message, “A Harvest of Joy.” Scripture referenced was Psalms 146:5-10. Willie and Alicia Bowie lit the candle and read this Sunday on Joy. Cynthia Slaughter Melton read on the second Sunday of Advent in memory and honor of Olivia Kelley Slaughter and Naomi Dean Williams. Minnie Holifield read on the first Sunday in memory of the Payton and Holifield families. Pastor Wilder thanked all in attendance.

Congratulations to Legacy Change Agent/Scholar/Collegiate Board Member Myla Sanders who completed her education at East Central Community College (ECCC) Thursday, December 8th with her official pinning ceremony held in the Vickers Fine Arts Auditorium. The following Friday, she received her Associate Degree in Arts and Surgical Technology. The 2020 Lake High School graduate was valedictorian and continued that tradition at ECCC by becoming an outstanding member of Phi Theta Kappa. Her parents, Randy and Kathy Sanders, are very proud of Myla. Legacy Change Agents join them in expressing our joy and congratulations to Myla. Way to go

Myla who has volunteered with Legacy for more than three years and contributes regularly to the Legacy monthly publication, The Legend.

Congratulations to Tatyana Griffin, daughter of D’Arcy and Carolyn Stowers, for earning her degree in Healthcare Management from USM last week. Congratulations and kudos to three Scott Central employees who also earned advanced degrees last week. They are Tonia Smith who earned her PhD from JSU. Chiquita McClendon Myers (Legacy Change Agent) earned her degree from JSU, and Chassidy Evans earned her degree from MSU at Meridian. Both ladies earned their degrees as Specialist in Education. Congratulatory sentiments are sent to these educators for their outstanding work with our children.

ETHHS/SCTS Reunion Committee Members School Board Member Mattye Evans, Bobbie Hollins, and Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton served as judges for the Hawkins Middle School Holiday Door Decoration on Tuesday, December 6th. Keland Johnson was the guide. Principal Kristen Williams and Assistant Principal Lindsey White are providing administrative leadership at Hawkins. We understand there were many beautiful door decorations.

We are still receiving accolades for the Citizen of the Year Reception and Christmas Parade honoring Alderwoman Cynthia Yvonne Slaughter Melton. As referenced in last week’s column, special thanks to persons listed and another out-of-town guest was Steve Denham. Precious thanks to Tonya Bobbitt and Nytezia Donald for their assistance.

Tougaloo College 1967 Classmates and Legacy Change Agents continue to celebrate their years of academic excellence by gathering quarterly and celebrating classmates’ birthdays. During the month of December, classmates enjoyed a bus tour to Utica Community College. While on the campus, they toured buildings and enjoyed the Utica Institute Museum where founder Dr. William Henry Holtzclaw initiated the recognition of the importance of Black Mississippi history. Dr. Holtzclaw’s office and machinery were on display. He invited Booker T. Washington, one of his mentors, to visit the campus and Washington expressed pride in the investment of his former student. During the tour, we enjoyed gathering in the Dr. Bobbye Cooper Building. Dr. Cooper, who was the choral director, taught biology at Hawkins High School in the early 1960s. While teaching in Forest, he met and married the Hawkins High School business instructor, Ms. Della Larkin. Following the tour, the classmates enjoyed a delicious meal while they dined with the students, all of whom were very cordial. A birthday for Carolyn Amerson, Alma Fisher, and Walter Davis was enjoyed by the 1967 graduates and several of the college students. Special thanks to volunteer tour guide Jean Greene, and van driver Lovelace Dace. Tougaloo graduates enjoying the sightseeing travel to Utica via Highway 18 were Alma Fisher, Carolyn Amerson, Walter Davis, Charles and Delores (Dee Dee) Jones, Edward Charles Bailey, Yvonne Huddleston, Jayne Sargent, and Constance Slaughter-Harvey. They toured historic sites in West Jackson, including the homes of Emmitt Hayes, and Sam Bailey. They toured the College Hill M. B. Church where Medgar Evers post funeral march was held. They returned to New Hope Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Jerry Young asked special blessings for the classmates prior to their departure. Copies of books written by Dr. William Henry Holtzclaw are available at the Slaughter Library. Tour information and Museum memorabilia are on display at the Library.

A special thanks to Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Maggie Roberts Dawson for a copy of the 2012 Alcorn State University Commencement Program Booklet. She received her Master of Science and Nursing that year, and guess who celebrated his 50th year graduation from Alcorn on the same occasion? The late Forest Alderman and Coach, Mr. James Calvin “Bo” Clark.

Legacy partnered with the Mississippi Center for Justice to provide a Health Law Session Sunday, December 5th at the Slaughter Library/Legacy Activity Center. Attorney and Health Law Director Linda Dixon and Project Associate Health Law Division Stephanie Davidson were the presenters. Attendees were Dr. Stephanie Rhodes, Bobbie Hollins, Dorothy Pinkston, Patty Odom, Tanya Bobbitt, Kathern Qualls, Lucy Spann, Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton, Bobbie Ringo, and Constance Slaughter-Harvey. An update on changes in Medicare and other health and insurance programs was provided. For additional information, please contact Linda Dixon at the MS Center for Justice (MCJ) at 601-352-2269 or Legacy Executive Director Constance Burwell at 601-697-8993.

Happy Birthday greetings to December babies born between the 16th and 20th, namely, Chris Curry, Clarice Slaughter Bell, and Nancy Faulkner (16), Greg Nicks and Mi’Laysha Barnes (18), Latoya Watts and Izavean Burns, and Tomeka Smith and James “Tre’” Burwell, III (20).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #698: Mesdames Hattie Slocum, Dora Ragsdale, Kitty Peterson, and Nancy Flanagan were Mid Wives who lived in Morton. Thanks to Dr. Stephanie Rhodes for this historical information.

Quiz Teaser #699: Which former Hawkins High School educator has a building named in his honor at Hinds Community College?