Memorial Day Weekend has arrived. The unofficial beginning of summer, complete with cookouts, pool parties and a lot of good eating. It is also the time of year that early gardens are beginning to give up their harvest and fresh cool side dishes are popping up along side hamburgers and fries.

We hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday weekend and when planning a picnic or party menu here are few salad recipes to pair with your hot off the grill entree.

Enjoy!

Lady Pea Salad

Cold Cooked Lady Peas

Fresh Corn Kernels

Diced yellow squash

Diced tomato

Diced red onion

Diced cucumber

Diced pickled okra

Toss with a dressing made of apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt and olive oil to taste.

Butterbean and Corn Salad

1 can white shoe peg corn drained

1 lb. baby butterbeans

1 bunch green onions chopped

1 bell pepper chopped

1 large jar diced pimentos drained

Durkees Sauce

Mayonnaise

Salt

Black pepper

Cook butterbeans until just done and drain. Mix first five ingredients with equal parts mayo and Durkees until salad is just wet. Salt and pepper to taste.

English Pea and Rice Salad

1 can tiny English Peas

2 cups cooked rice

2 boiled eggs chopped

1 small sweet onion chopped

Sweet pickle relish to taste

Mayonnaise

salt and back pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients like you would potato salad. Chill until time to serve.

Spinach and Orange Salad with Pine Nuts

1 T butter

1/3 c pine nuts

1 1/4 t salt

1 shallot, peeled and halved

1 T cider vinegar

1/2 t white pepper

1 t Dijon mustard

1 T honey

1/2 c olive oil

2 16 oz packages fresh spinach,

washed and dried

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

6 oranges, peeled and cut into

1/4 inch slices

Melt butter in heavy skillet, add pine nuts. Roast pine nuts over low heat for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly so as not to burn them. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and set aside.

In a food processor, mince shallot. With processor running, add vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, pepper, mustard and honey. Slowly drizzle in oil. Add 2 tablespoons roasted pine nuts and process.

Tear the spinach into bite-size pieces and place in a large bowl. Add onions. Pour in just enough dressing to coat spinach. Toss and serve on salad plate. Top with orange slices.

Pear and Sweet Pepper Salad

Mixed Spring Salad Greens

1 red Bartlett pear, cored and sliced

1 yellow Bartlet pear, cored

and sliced

1 each small green and yellow

peppers or red peppers,

thinly sliced

Parmesan Dressing

2 T Canola Oil

2 T lemon juice

1 T water

1 T chopped chives

1 t Dijon-style mustard

1 t sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

2 T Grated Parmesan cheese

Combine all ingredients except Parmesan cheese; mix well. Stir in the Parmesan cheese. Makes about 1/3 cup. Arrange greens, pears and peppers on plate and drizzle with dressing.