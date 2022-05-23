Memorial Day Weekend has arrived. The unofficial beginning of summer, complete with cookouts, pool parties and a lot of good eating. It is also the time of year that early gardens are beginning to give up their harvest and fresh cool side dishes are popping up along side hamburgers and fries.
We hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday weekend and when planning a picnic or party menu here are few salad recipes to pair with your hot off the grill entree.
Enjoy!
Lady Pea Salad
Cold Cooked Lady Peas
Fresh Corn Kernels
Diced yellow squash
Diced tomato
Diced red onion
Diced cucumber
Diced pickled okra
Toss with a dressing made of apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt and olive oil to taste.
Butterbean and Corn Salad
1 can white shoe peg corn drained
1 lb. baby butterbeans
1 bunch green onions chopped
1 bell pepper chopped
1 large jar diced pimentos drained
Durkees Sauce
Mayonnaise
Salt
Black pepper
Cook butterbeans until just done and drain. Mix first five ingredients with equal parts mayo and Durkees until salad is just wet. Salt and pepper to taste.
English Pea and Rice Salad
1 can tiny English Peas
2 cups cooked rice
2 boiled eggs chopped
1 small sweet onion chopped
Sweet pickle relish to taste
Mayonnaise
salt and back pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients like you would potato salad. Chill until time to serve.
Spinach and Orange Salad with Pine Nuts
1 T butter
1/3 c pine nuts
1 1/4 t salt
1 shallot, peeled and halved
1 T cider vinegar
1/2 t white pepper
1 t Dijon mustard
1 T honey
1/2 c olive oil
2 16 oz packages fresh spinach,
washed and dried
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
6 oranges, peeled and cut into
1/4 inch slices
Melt butter in heavy skillet, add pine nuts. Roast pine nuts over low heat for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly so as not to burn them. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and set aside.
In a food processor, mince shallot. With processor running, add vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, pepper, mustard and honey. Slowly drizzle in oil. Add 2 tablespoons roasted pine nuts and process.
Tear the spinach into bite-size pieces and place in a large bowl. Add onions. Pour in just enough dressing to coat spinach. Toss and serve on salad plate. Top with orange slices.
Pear and Sweet Pepper Salad
Mixed Spring Salad Greens
1 red Bartlett pear, cored and sliced
1 yellow Bartlet pear, cored
and sliced
1 each small green and yellow
peppers or red peppers,
thinly sliced
Parmesan Dressing
2 T Canola Oil
2 T lemon juice
1 T water
1 T chopped chives
1 t Dijon-style mustard
1 t sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
2 T Grated Parmesan cheese
Combine all ingredients except Parmesan cheese; mix well. Stir in the Parmesan cheese. Makes about 1/3 cup. Arrange greens, pears and peppers on plate and drizzle with dressing.