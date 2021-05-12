Leann Crapps of Morton, and Danny Ward of Pelahatchie, have announced their engagement and up coming wedding. Crapps is the daughter of Nicky & Alison Crapps of Morton, and Ann Crapps and Phil Parkman also of Morton.

Ward is the son of the late Denny Ward and the late Darlene Ward. He owns Lawn Perfection, LLC in Pelahatchie.

Wedding vows will be exchanged on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Strong Tower Worship Center in Morton with M.R. Reagan officiating. The reception will follow at Strong Tower Worship Center.