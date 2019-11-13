Creative Christmas kicks off holiday season

With the time and weather changing abruptly, and the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, preparations for the holiday season are underway. The annual Creative Christmas event will kick off the local holiday season Thursday, November 14, and the public is invited to attend.

Creative Christmas is set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Forest. The holiday event is sponsored by the Mississippi State University Extension in Scott County, Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers and Forest Community Arts, Inc.

There will be an admission fee of $1, and it is requested that everyone bring a donation of non-perishable food for the Crisis Center.

“Every year we have such a wonderful turnout for Creative Christmas, and so many people come out and enjoy the day,” said Anita Webb, director of the MSU Extension Service in Scott County. “Our participation from the local community has remained strong each year, and this has always been a wonderful day to come out and enjoy the kickoff of the local holiday season here in Scott County.”

The event will feature arts, crafts, and baked goods by local artisans as well as a variety of other items available for purchase.

Forest Community Arts will sponsor “Creating Mosaic Art” presented by Susan Farris.

For more information, please call the MSU Extension Office at 601-469-4241.