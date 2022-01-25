The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between January11, 2022 and January 20, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

01/14 Tatyana Takela Ware, 1378 E 7th St., Forest – Possession of Paraphernalia; No Driver’s License; Failure to use Turn Signal

01/14 Larry David Frith, Jr., 758 Townsend Rd., Morton – Probation Violation

01/14 Melanie Ann Bell, 134 Dixon Rd., Philadelphia – Public Drunk; Profanity in Public Place; Resisting or Obstructing Arrest

01/14 Ashton Jared Johnson, 2542 Albostamp Rd., Newton – DUI, 1st Offense; Possession of Paraphernalia; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Sell or Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Dry County; Violation of City Beer Ordinance

01/14 Wanda Ladona Jackson, 527 Blossom Hill Rd., Morton – Contempt of Court; No Driver’s License; No Tag, Switched

01/15 Helen Davis, 1285 E Scott Rd., Lake – Trespass

01/17 Dimitri Shepard, 489 Hunter Rd., Lena – Receiving Stolen Property (felony)

01/17 Kimberly Marie Gatlin, 54 Tadpole Rd., Forest – Receiving Stolen Property (felony)

01/18 Dustin Howard Wright, 229 Carver Rd., Morton Disturbing the Public Peace

01/18 Joseph Buckner, 3770 Morton Rankin Co. – Morton – Contempt of Court

01/19 Brandy Ruth Thrift, 936 Rushing Rd., Forest – Bad Check (felony); Bench Warrant; Taking Motor Vehicle over $1000 (felony)

01/20 Terrance Moore, 241 E Church St., Meridian – Shoplifting, 1st Offense, value $1000 or less

01/20 Christopher Nickson, 8046 Hwy 21, Forest – False Pretense, Contempt of Court

01/20 Paul Michael Loper 2, 992 Ables St., Walnut Grove – DUI, 1st Offense; Child Endangerment; No Proof of Auto Insurance; No or Expired Tag; Driving While License is Suspended; Possession of Paraphernalia; No Seatbelt/ Only One Headlight