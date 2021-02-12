The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between November 19, 2021 and November 25, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

11/19 Jebadiah Springfield, Address Unknown – Trespass; Obstructing Public Highway; Begging; Tramps; Stealing or Taking Crab Traps

11/19 Larry Donnell Gray, 484 Gray Rd., Lake – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Possession of Marijuana/ Synthetic Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle

11/19 Larry Kincaid, III, 197 N Little River Rd., Forest – Serving Misdemeanor Sentence

11/19 William King Jr., 11427 Old Hillsboro Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

11/19 Antonio Lucas, Address Unknown – Indecent Exposure/1st Offense; Public Drunk; False Statement or Identity

11/19 Felipe Gomez Silvestre, 339 Ibervillle St., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance

11/20 Bobbie Hedge, 6825 Hwy 21 N., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

11/21 Edward Bobbitt Jr., 1715 Anderson Rd., Forest – Driving While License is Suspended

11/22 Francisco Zambrano, Morton – Hold for Evaluation

11/23 Marcus Lloyd, 287 Coward Town Rd., Morton – Not Listed

11/23 Marquis Lennell Huffman, 113 Alana Dr., Carthage – Trespass

11/24 Ryan Dylan Smith, 11218 Hwy 489, Sebastopol – Public Drunk

11/24 Cameron Jackson, 1419 Ware Dr., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute/Firearm Enhanced

11/24 Eric Devon Patrick, 122 Beulah Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence/1st/2nd Offense; Protective Order

11/24 Justin Evans, 405 Kalem Rd., Morton – DUI/1st Offense

11/24 Jimmy Bogan, 8806 Beechnut St., Houston, TX – DUI/1st Offense; Speeding 10-19; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; No Seatbelt; No Tag/ None or Expired

11/25 Eddie Ray Kelly Jr., 10950 Tanner Park Ct, Houston, TX – Not Listed