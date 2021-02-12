The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between November 19, 2021 and November 25, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
11/19 Jebadiah Springfield, Address Unknown – Trespass; Obstructing Public Highway; Begging; Tramps; Stealing or Taking Crab Traps
11/19 Larry Donnell Gray, 484 Gray Rd., Lake – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Possession of Marijuana/ Synthetic Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle
11/19 Larry Kincaid, III, 197 N Little River Rd., Forest – Serving Misdemeanor Sentence
11/19 William King Jr., 11427 Old Hillsboro Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense
11/19 Antonio Lucas, Address Unknown – Indecent Exposure/1st Offense; Public Drunk; False Statement or Identity
11/19 Felipe Gomez Silvestre, 339 Ibervillle St., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance
11/20 Bobbie Hedge, 6825 Hwy 21 N., Forest – DUI/1st Offense
11/21 Edward Bobbitt Jr., 1715 Anderson Rd., Forest – Driving While License is Suspended
11/22 Francisco Zambrano, Morton – Hold for Evaluation
11/23 Marcus Lloyd, 287 Coward Town Rd., Morton – Not Listed
11/23 Marquis Lennell Huffman, 113 Alana Dr., Carthage – Trespass
11/24 Ryan Dylan Smith, 11218 Hwy 489, Sebastopol – Public Drunk
11/24 Cameron Jackson, 1419 Ware Dr., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute/Firearm Enhanced
11/24 Eric Devon Patrick, 122 Beulah Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence/1st/2nd Offense; Protective Order
11/24 Justin Evans, 405 Kalem Rd., Morton – DUI/1st Offense
11/24 Jimmy Bogan, 8806 Beechnut St., Houston, TX – DUI/1st Offense; Speeding 10-19; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; No Seatbelt; No Tag/ None or Expired
11/25 Eddie Ray Kelly Jr., 10950 Tanner Park Ct, Houston, TX – Not Listed