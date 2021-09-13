The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between September 1, 2021 and September 9, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

09/01 Alonso Francisco, 520 Hillsboro St., Forest, MS – DUI/1st Offense

09/01 Jose Juan Maceira, 475 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Serving Time

09/01 Bettye Jean Brown, 520 Longview St., Forest – Assault/ Aggravated, Used of Deadly Weapon, etc.

09/03 Linda Buckley, 610 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Not Listed

09/03 Lonnie Buckley, 742 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Assault/ Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

09/04 Diane Prestage, 5480 Ringgold Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

09/04 Lamar Prestage, 5480 Ringgold Rd., Forest – Assault / Simple Domestic Violence 1st/ 2nd Offense

09/04 Sylvester Lee Jackson Jr., 223 Bolden St., Union – Indictment

09/05 Kennidy Michelle Exposito, 703 Phlox Ave., Metaria LA – Disturbance of Family/ Disorderly Conduct / Disobey Lawful Order/ Assault / Aggravated on Law Officer

09/05 Krystal Lashelle Reid, 358 Moore Tower Rd., Forest – Justice Court Failure to Appear

09/05 Adam Torres, 126 Donut Rd. #3, Morton – DUI / 1st Offense/ Carless Driving / No Auto Insurance w/proof/ No Seatbelt, No Driver’s License

09/06 Jose Juan Maceira, 475 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Not Listed

09/07 Jakellsey Krishean Hollis, 147 Acree St., Morton – DUI/ 1st Offense, Child Endangerment

09/08 Dustin Lingle, 255 Hilton Lingle Rd., Morton – Disturbance of Family

09/08 Kenneth Boykin, 5609 N Springfield Rd., Morton – Indictment

09/09 William Sturkin Jr., 498 Lloyd Rd., Morton – Trespass

09/09 Jeffrey Allen Freeman, 238 Old Hwy 80 E., Morton – Not Listed

09/09 Bailey Lauren Vance, 10200 Hwy 491 North #3, Collinsville – Forgery/ Uttering Forgery