Erika Meza allegedly shot and killed her brother

A Kalem woman remains behind bars in the Scott County Jail on a first degree murder charge after she was denied bond last week.

“On Tuesday April 27 at 11:30 p.m. the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Scott Regional Hospital, in Morton, that a gunshot victim had arrived in the emergency room,” Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said. “When Deputies arrived the victim was identified as Jose Meza of Kalem. Deputies were informed that Jose had allegedly been shot by his sister Erika Meza during an argument the two were having.”

The shooting occurred on New Subdivision Rd. in Kalem. Erika Meza, 24, lives on New Subdivision Rd. in Kalem.

Jose Meza was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Erika was arrested in Forest by Scott County Deputies without incident.