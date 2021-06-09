The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between May 26 and June 3, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

06/02/21 – Evans, Lynn 704 Wicker Rd. Forest Trespassing

06/03/21 – Walker, Malcolm 475 Patrick Dr. Forest Probation Violation

06/03/21 Hickman, Mathew Deon 2930 Lovorn Rd. Louisville Resisting or Obstructing Arrest

03/03/21 – Gray, Robert Charles 81 Lyle Dr. Morton Possession of Paraphernalia

06/03/21 - McGee, John Earl 212 Joe Rd. Forest Aggravated Trafficking in Controlled Substance

06/03/21 – Slaughter, Vincent Lamont 60 S. Rasco Ln. Forest Parole Violation

06/03/21 - Spivey, Alvester Dewan 151 Lewis Rd. Walnut Grove Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Disobeying Lawful Order

06/04/21 – Harrison, April Denise 1121 Rawson Ln. Forest Disturbance of Family

06/04/21 – Lynch, Raylundus Royshelle 500 Eastwood St. Meridian Fleeing or Eluding Police in Motor Vehicle(Felony), Speeding(20-29), Reckless Driving, Following Too Close, Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Improper Passing

06/04/21 – Creel, Stanley Terry 4861 Damascus Rd. Walnut Grove Disturbance of Family

06/04/21 – Watkins, Kenneth Lavern 172 Underwood ST. Sebastopol Indecent Exposure

06/04/21 – Watkins, Adrian Cole 2500 Robert Butler Rd.

06/04/21 – Carrillo, Juan Lucas 513 Old Morton Rd 3rd or Subsequent Offense

06/05/21 - Andres, Diego 321 Battle Rd. DUI 1st

06/05/21 – Skinner, Devontae Deshane 662 Bowling Green Rd. Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

06/05/21 – Hill, Rodrico Donshay 1288 Greer Rd. Forest Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Possession of A Weapon By A Convicted Felon, Sale or Transfer of Stolen Firearm, DWLS Under Implied Consent

06/05/21 – Johnson, Randel 88 Ealy Rd. Lena Contempt of Court, Trespassing

06/06/21 – Reed, Jonathan 109 Stave Mill Rd. Lake

06/06/21 – Silvestre, Felipe Gomez 339 Iberville St. Forest DUI 1st, No Drivers License, No Auto Insurance, Driving in More Than One Lane, Public Drunk

06/06/21 – Stowers, Kendrick Sharod 160 North Rasco Rd. Forest Indictment

06/07/21 – Rosell, Darrell Alexis 415 1st Ave. Apt. 2 Rd. A-2 Forest Warrant

06/07/21 – Wingo, Deangelo 103 O.V. Wilders Rd. Carthage Probation Violation

06/07/21 – Hart, Ronald 4394 Cliff Armstrong Rd. Forest Possession of Marijuana(Misdemeanor) Child Abuse(Felonious), Simple Assault-Domestic Violence(1st/2nd Offense)

06/07/21 – Jones, Triston 4394 Cliff Armstrong Rd. Forest Simple Assault-Domestic Violence(1st/2nd Offense), Child Abuse(Felonious)

06/08/21 – Esquivel, Rolando No Known Address Shoplifting

06/08/21 – Johnson, Maurice 2659 Harperville Rd. Forest Sentenced

06/08/21 – Amos, Alisha 185 Waggoner Rd. Morton Business Trespassing

06/08/21 – Horne, David 545 Ann Rd. Forest Possession of Paraphernalia, Business Trespassing, Disorderly Conduct, Disobeying Lawful Order, Resisting or Obstructing Arrest

06/09/21 – Snow, Joseph 2103 19th St. Tuscaloosa Grand Larceny

06/09/21 – Bennett, Jarrett 2360 Harperville Ln. Forest Contempt of Court

06/09/21 – Reid, Wanda Lynn 137 Old Black and White Cemetery Rd. Forest Trespassing