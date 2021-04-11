The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 22, 2021 and October 28, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

10/22 Dillon Ray Burnham, 5993 Hwy 35 N., Forest – Possession of Paraphernalia

10/22 Christopher Alan Castro, 1135 Sunflower Rd., Scuba – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

10/22 Roderick Clark, 410 Alex Crapps Rd., Forest – Hold For Other Agency

10/22 Miranda Pace, 2574 King Rd., Forest – Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct/ Disobey Lawful Order; Profanity, Etc. in a Public Place; Simple Assault upon Law Enforcement Officer; Failure to Stop When Officer Signals

10/22 Ronald James Denson, 309 North East St., Parma, MO – DUI/1st Offense

10/22 Christopher Burks, 1691 Hillsboro VFW Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance; No Driver’s License; Window Tint to Dark

10/22 Jesus Israel Garcia, 802 Marion Rd., Forest – DUI/ 1st Offense; No Driver’s License

10/23 Tillie Mazique, 12 Elm Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Window Tint Darker than Authorized

10/23 Gerald Lee Ogletree, 1311 Robert Butler Rd., Forest – Trespass, Disturbing the Peace of Another; Simple Assault

10/23 Dennis Slaughter, 5321 Midway Odom Rd., Forest – DUI/ 1st Offense

10/23 Derrick Thomas, 425 1st Street, Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

10/23 Allen Lynn Rogers Jr., 711 W North St., Canton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); DUI/1st Offense

10/24 Mari Cereno, 500 Old Hwy 13, Morton – Not Listed

10/24 Maria Valasques, 654 e 2nd Ave., Morton – Not Listed

10/24 Otis Lloyd, 83 Acre Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

10/24 Vernon Buckley, 561 S Little River Rd., Forest – DUI/ 1st Offense; Leave the Scene of An Accident with Property Damage; No Auto Insurance; Driving While License is Suspended

10/25 Jeffery Allen Freeman, 238 Old Hwy 80 E, Morton – Malicious Mischief, (felony)

10/25 Jamie Wilkerson, 5324 Hwy 35 N, Forest – Larceny/ Grand

10/25 Timothy Bernard Laster, 93 Lyles Dr., Morton – Old Fines

10/27 Isabella Roselynn Harrell, 481 Donald Rd., Morton – Court Order

10/28 Edwin Alexander Moreno, 2275 Royal Dr., Randleman, NC – Warrant from Outside Jurisdiction

10/28 Ashley Farmer, 958 Clyde B Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

10/28 Christopher Deshaun Graham. 800 Hillsboro St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Proof of Auto Insurance; Driving With License Suspended