The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between March 19 and March 25, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

03/19 Mariyah Frazier, 567 N Reed Rd., Forest – Disturbing the public peace

03/19 Jeffery Freeman, 529 Independence Rd., Forest – Aggravated assault on Law Enforcement Officer

03/19 Derrick Johnson, 2937 Robert Butler Rd., Forest – Assault/Simple

03/19 Ronald James Denson, 170 Chambers Rd., Lena – DUI/ 1st offense; No Driver’s License; No proof of auto insurance; Obstructing public roadway

03/20 Jose Garay, 227 Old Hwy 35, Forest – Indecent exposure 1st offense

03/21 Celso A. Martin Garcia, 220 Hillsboro Rd., Forest - Aggravated assault on Law Enforcement Officer

03/21 Oscar David Bazan Castaneda, 2041 Hwy 43 N, #Lot 17, Canton – DUI 1st offense

Continued on page 8

0/21 Kemuel Abihail Ordonez, 880 William Dr., Ridgeland – DUI 1st offense; Careless driving; No Driver’s License

03/21 Randel Johnson, 88 Ealy Rd., Lena – Disturbance of Family

03/21 Justin Charles Adams, 377 Old Black & White Cemetery Rd., Forest – Hold for evaluation

03/21 Brittany Adams, 377 Old Black & White Cemetery Rd., Forest – Not listed

03/21 Jeremy Keith Pugh, 201 Munn Dr., Morton – Hold for Other Agency

03/21 Claudie Cumberland, 76 Taylor Rd., Forest – Assault/Simple

03/21 Darlene Spivey, 117 Patrick Dr., Forest – Disturbing the public peace

03/22 Antonio Gilbert, 2271 N Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Bond Surrender

03/22 Sandy Johnson, 2893 Robert Butler Rd., Forest – Simple domestic violence assault, 1st/2nd offense

03/22 Cody Buras, Hwy 21 N, Forest – Not listed

03/22 Jordon R. Terry, 715 Glenn Crossing, Jackson – Fleeing or eluding police in motor vehicle (felony); Resisting or Obstructing arrest; Burglary

03/22 Christopher Holloway, 6227 N Hwy 13, Lena – Carjacking, armed assault/aggravated, used of deadly weapon; Bond surrender

03/23 David Horne, 545 Ann St., Forest – Hold for other agency

03/23 Anthony Donnell Johnson, 696 Grant Johnson Rd., Morton – Hold for other agency

03/23 Michael Holmes, 1124 S Little River Rd, Forest – Hold for other agency

03/24 Dalton Alexander Holley, 441 Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Burglary/Other structure; Receive stolen property, felony, trespass

03/24 Brittany Adams, 377 Old Black & White Cemetery Rd., Forest – Not listed

03/24 Justin Charles Adams, 377 Old Black & White Cemetery Rd., Forest – Hold for evaluation

03/24 Timothy P Stuart, 7019 S Hwy 13, Morton – Indictment

03/24 Silver Jones, 3857 Hwy 43 N, Brandon – Indictment

03/24 Steve Patrick, 227 Patrick Lane, Forest – Indictment

03/24 Jereshia Adam, 3547 N Shore Dr., Toomsuba – Indictment

03/24 Byron Tullos Moss, 11027 Clifton Rd., Forest – Indictment

03/24 Santana Reid, 871 McMillan Rd., Forest – Indictment

03/24 Tonya Lachelle Gipson, 858 Grant Johnson Dr., Morton – Indictment

03/24 Timothy Jerome Rasco, 155 N Rasco Rd., Forest – Indictment

03/24 Demarkus Harris, 210 Rose St, Forest – Writ to take custody

03/24 Juan Lucas Carrillo, 513 Old Morton Rd., Forest – DUI/ 3rd or subsequent offense

03/24 Chris Graham, 244 Moorehead Rd., Forest – Possession of marijuana (misdemeanor); Possession of paraphernalia

03/24 Brandi Jackson, 801 Hillsboro St., Forest – Public drunk

03/25 Jonathan Reed, 109 Stave Mill Rd., Lake – Trespass; Simple domestic violence assault, 1st/2nd offense; Resisting or obstructing arrest

03/25 Satia Vonshae Spivey, 1389 E Ware Rd., Forest – Failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicle; possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

03/25 Reverland Modesto, 3760 Bufkin Rd., Walnut Grove – DUI/1st offense

03/25 Tereeseia Renee Harrington, 1097 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Possession of controlled substance (felony); Possession of marijuana (misdemeanor); possession of paraphernalia