Arrest Report June 5

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center May 22-May 29. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cody Allen Everett, 30, 741 Conehatta Rd, Lake, MS, Expired Tag, Seatbelt Violation, Failure to Show Proof of Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Drugs-Possession of Schedule I.

Lynn Harper, 52, 550 Ephesus Rd, Forest, MS, Telephone Harassment, Larceny-Under $1000.

Alexander Lavel Ducksworth, 26, 600 Dummy Line Rd, Morton, MS, Contempt of Court.

David Ray Cumberland, 38, 823 Herring Rd, Morton, MS, Contempt of Court, Assault-Simple, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism, Hold for Investigation.

Freddie Lorenzo Thomas, 28, 810 Haralson Rd, Forest, MS, Hold for Investigation, Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Whitney Jelissa Reed, 28, 1370 E 7th St, Forest, MS, Child Abuse-Inflict Serious Bodily Harm.

Jerry Brown, 59, 1273 Lay Loop Rd, Lake, MS, Contempt of Court.

Jimmy Carl Porter, 53, 51 Lynn St, Walnut Grove, MS, Contempt of Court.

Cody Eugene Massey, 31, 332 7th Ave, Forest, MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Krystal Patrick, 29, 380 Hunt Rd, Lake, MS, Failure to Comply with Officer, Child Neglect/Endangerment, Hold for Investigation, Simple Assault-Police Officer.

Wayne Ervin Smith, 51, 1378 E Seventh St, Forest, MS, Trespassing, Larceny-Shoplifting Under $1000.

Devonte Sanchez Smith, 25, 12197 Hwy 503, Decatur, MS, Stolen Property, Receiving-Over $1000.

James Pierre Williams, 35, 16 North Field Parkway, Jackson, MS, Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance, Drugs-Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Vehicle Theft, Weapon-Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Clyde Joshua White, 32, 5818 Ringgold Rd, Forest, MS, Indicted.

Vanisha Harper, 32, 15251 Hwy 15, Decatur, MS, Child Restraint Violation.

Dytarious Clemons, 20, 326 North St, Union, MS.

Deasya Correa, 19, 170 Pace St, Forest, MS, Public Drunk.

Shakendra Lanette Wash, 33, 415 S 1st Ave, Forest, MS, Trespassing.

Heather Graves, 34, 3407 Hwy 80, Morton, MS, Assault- Simple.

Telisa Holder, 28, 71 Floyd Dr, Morton, MS, Assault-Simple.

Moses Pinero, 61, 145 Thomas Dr, Morton, MS, DUI-First Offense, Failure to Show Proof of Liability Insurance, No Drivers License.

Tiffany Dianne Johnson, 33, 821 Hwy 481 S, Morton, MS, Drugs-Possession of Paraphernalia.

Stacy Welch, 50, 709 Battle Rd, Forest, MS, Public Drunk.

Robert Flowers, 25, 5058 Midway Odom Rd, Forest, MS, Contempt of Court, Suspended Drivers License, Failure to Show Proof of Insurance.

Fatima Hutchins, 31, 3541 Old Hwy 80, Morton, MS, DUI-First Offense, Failure to Show Proof of Insurance, No Driver’s License, Switched Tag.

Jed Raymond Roberts, 52, 2052 Gunter Rd, Walnut Grove, MS, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance.

Crystal Ann Johnson, 28, 216 Welch St, Lena, MS, Contempt of Court.

Matthew Ezell, 27, 365 N 5th Ave, Decatur, MS, Drugs-Possession of Paraphernalia.

David Ryan Smith, 50, 682 Risher Rd, Forest, MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Tina Jolly, 52, 1360 Russell Community Rd, Forest, MS, Child Abuse- Inflict Serious Bodily Harm.

Maurice Leshun Watts, 31, 231 Pace Ave, Forest, MS, Attempted Robbery, Kidnapping.

Steve Earl Patrick, 53, 1830 Hillsboro VFW, Forest, MS, DUI-Second Offense, Contempt of Court.