In Defense of Animals, an international animal protection organization operating Hope Animal Sanctuary and the Justice for Animal Campaign in Carroll County, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fatal dragging of a dog in Attala County.

The body of a severely thin dog with tied legs and abrasions was discovered in Attala County. PHOTO: Attala County Sheriff’s Office

Attala County Deputy Zelie Shaw contacted In Defense of Animals for assistance with a cruelty case involving a dog who was found dead at the intersection of Attala Road 1154 and HWY 19 S on Thursday, November 19. The dog, a female German shepherd mix, was found bound by her back feet with zip ties and heavy light blue twine attached to a green leash.

It is not clear if she was alive when dragged, but she was underweight and had clearly been abused; her body and feet had scrapes, cuts, and abrasions.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking case of animal cruelty. It is unclear exactly when the dog died, but the treatment of this beautiful animal is unconscionable, and the person responsible for this crime needs to be held accountable,” said Doll Stanley, In Defense of Animals’ Justice for Animals campaign director. “If you have any information, please contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office urgently.”

Anyone with information about the person who may have committed this horrific crime should call the Attala County Sheriff’s Office and leave information for Deputy Zelie Shaw at (662) 289-5556.

Contact: Doll Stanley, doll@idausa.org, (662) 809-4483

Images: https://bit.ly/DraggedDog

In Defense of Animals has served animals and communities in the Deep South for 27 years. The organization carries out educational initiatives and directly rescues and rehomes abused, neglected, and homeless animals through its Hope Animal Sanctuary in Carroll County, Mississippi. Its Justice for Animals campaign aids law enforcement and courts to prevent, investigate and prosecute animal cruelty, and works with legislators to create and improve animal protection laws. www.idausa.org/ Justice4Animals

In Defense of Animals is an international animal protection organization with over 250,000 supporters and a 37-year history of protecting animals’ rights, welfare, and habitats through education, campaigns, and its hands-on rescue facilities in India, South Korea, and rural Mississippi. www.idausa.org