Can you imagine the excitement of children racing to the mailbox to discover a new free book addressed personally to them? Thanks to Forest Community Arts, The City of Forest, Forest Municipal School District, Bank of Forest, Community Bank, and the Dollywood Foundation, that scene will soon take place in the Forest community.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a 60 volume set of books. Each month a new, carefully selected book is mailed, in a child’s name, directly to the child’s home. By mailing high quality, age appropriate books, directly to children, the Imagination Library encourages them and their families to be excited about books and feel the magic that books can create.

Reading is a valuable experience for young learners as it promotes positive brain development, helps children understand the world around them, and enhances the positive relationships with the caring adults they rely on.

Registration is really simple. Parents can register their children online using the QR code found on one of the information forms or at imaginationlibrary.com, or complete and return a registration form, by mail, to the address found on the form. Forms are available at Forest Public Library, Head Start, Explorers Day Care Center, Slaughter Library, Forest Housing Authority, Forest Baptist Church preschool, and Kiddie College. Information forms with the QR code are also available at The Scott County Times office.

Registration will also be held during kindergarten registration April 27 and 28 at Forest Elementary School. Children between the ages of birth and five years old, who are residents with a zip code of 39074, are eligible to participate. They should only be registered once.

Parents are responsible for keeping the current mailing address up to date. Parents who list their email address on the registration form will receive monthly suggestions and activities for involving their children with each book.

To learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program visit www.imaginationlibrary.com.