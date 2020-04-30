Don A. Stewart

Thu, 04/30/2020 - 10:09am

Don A. Stewart, 80, a retired truck driver, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Graveside services were at 11:00 am Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Church of God Cemetery with Rev. John Goodhue and Rev. Jim Burns officiating. Wilcox Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Stewart was a native of Leake County and a member of Pleasant Hill Church of God. Survivors include: three sons, Don Lee Stewart of Carthage, Robert Stewart of Carthage, and Audie Stewart of Forest; three daughters, Rebecca Bell of Calico Rock, AR, Renee Fisher of Carthage, and Robin Keel of Panama City, FL; one brother, Jesse Stewart of Houston, TX; four sisters, Barbara Cornielson of Pearl, Betty Nell Lepard of Carthage, Brenda Boykin of Pelahatchie, and Sarah McMillian of Forest; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were: David Cain, Jr., James Bishop, Bobby Bishop, Jr., Shannon Davidson, Devin Williams, and Gunner Williams.

