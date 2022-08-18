Under the direction of second-year head coach Ethan Paschal, the East Central Community College Warrior soccer team is looking to make waves in the 2022 season.

The Warriors finished the 2021 season 2-11-2 in the always challenging Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC). With some talented players returning and a host of incoming freshmen that look to make an impact on the pitch, the Warriors are looking for many more wins this time around.

“Depth is something we struggled with last season,” Paschal said. “This roster of returning sophomores, along with the group of freshmen that we have, gives us a lot of variety and options when it comes to lineups.”

The Warriors look to be fierce in all areas of the game, beginning with a group of attackers that can utilize their speed and ball handling skills to take on defenders one-on-one and have an eye for the goal. In the midfield, is a group of technical players that understand the need to win and keep possession of the middle of the field to benefit the Warriors’ style of play, which is attacking on transitions.

“Transition is going to be where we are most dangerous,” Paschal said. “We look to win the ball and go for the goal by utilizing our pace.”

Along with gritty midfielders, the Warriors’ defenders are a strong group of players that are willing to put their bodies on the line to win 50/50 balls and make the hard tackles to stop would-be attacks. The entire group has a knack for communicating and staying organized which is vital at this level of competition. Along with the strong defensive presence, the outside backs have the skills and speed to be involved down the field to pressure opponents.

ECCC has two goalkeepers on the roster, Marcelo Ramirez and Will Walerius. They are fearless in the box and have the ability to communicate with the defenders and keep the back line organized.

The Warriors are a young squad this year with 16 freshmen listed on the roster. These freshmen include Walerius, Ramirez, Mason Horne, Avery Anders, Marsei Helom, Stanley Trzaska, Evan Reape, Karim Swedi, Genesis Martin, Juan Rivera, Graham Lewis, Ezequiel Hernandez, Bladimir Hernandez, Colby Bethany, Cobie Spencer, and Addison Dees.

Along with the newcomers, ECCC has seven sophomores in Noah Shockley, Jashil Vithal, Lee Hill, Paxton Anders, Hayden Berray, Avery Liles, and Luke Eads. These sophomores bring their experience from last season to the team and provide leadership and guidance to the freshman players. Key returners include Shockley and Vithal who both earned All-MACCC honors a year ago for their stand-out play as freshmen.

“When you have as many freshmen as we have, you are always looking for your sophomore class to provide that leadership,” Paschal said. “Players like Noah Shockley and several others are always pushing the team during training sessions and always reminding the guys of the little details that need to be covered both on and off the field.”

Along with new faces on the team, the MACCC as a whole has a new look in 2022 as the conference has eliminated the north and south divisions and changed the playoff structure. All 11 teams will play as one conference with the top seven teams making the postseason.

The overall winner will get a bye into the tournament, while teams seeded two through seven will have a play-in game at the higher seed’s home venue. The winners of those three games will join the overall winner for a three-day, four-team NJCAA Region 23/Gulf South District Championship held at the overall winner’s home field.

“We always have tried to play cross-divisional games in the past during the season, but this new format adds a lot of parity to the league,” Paschal said. “Every game matters even more and goal differential will make a difference this season. This change just means that we have to be even more strategic as a team. This league has come a long way and any team can have their day, which will ultimately lead to some very exciting matches.”

Though the team is young, the Warriors have a core group of returning sophomores and a talented roster across the board which provides unprecedented depth to the ECCC lineup. This depth combined with speed, grittiness, and the ability to out-hustle opponents makes the Warriors a dangerous team in the MACCC.

“Making the playoffs is always the goal,” Paschal said. “But we are a talented group and we would love to earn a top-four seed and host a playoff game this season. That is where I want this program to be.”

The Warriors are slated to start the 2022 campaign on August 23 as they play host to Itawamba at 3 p.m.

August 15, 2022

News Release:

Lady Warriors Look to Build on Last Year's Success

Coming off a historic year in 2021 that saw the East Central Community College Lady Warriors ranked as high as No. 2 in the NJCAA national poll, the team is poised for another stand-out season under the direction of fifth-year coach Ryan Joiner.

The Lady Warriors finished last season with a 9-5 record and just missed out on the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference playoffs after some tough, untimely losses. Despite the outcomes, the Lady Warriors proved to be a force to be reckoned with around the league as ECCC snagged multiple big-time victories.

"We are coming into this season with a team that is full of depth," said Joiner. "That is something that we've lacked in the past, and as a team, we are very organized and eager to work together."

Joining the Lady Warriors in 2022 is 16 talented freshmen. Those include Allie Trager, Ashton Rupert, Jade Brown, Katie Staton, Micah Benson, Hallie Grace Stribling, Ella Setnikar, Maggie Bullock, Crislyn Gregory, Karlie Denius, Mellee Diers, Torrance Rouchon, Abby Regan, Skyler Miller, Atley Thompson, and Jenna Thompson. The freshman class has players in all positions including the Lady Warriors' two goalkeepers, Trager and Rupert.

The incoming group joins returning sophomore Morgan Massey, Juliana Wells, Trinity Barden, Lily Butcher, Lexi Green, Kara Wager, Victoria Moseley, and third-year sophomore Gabby Falla. Falla picked up Second-Team All-MACCC honors a year ago for her standout play from the midfield position.

"Our sophomores, including our captains Kara Wager and Gabby Falla, help set the team-first mentality that we are looking to instill in our players," said Joiner. "This group knows what to expect from this league and they will be stellar leaders for our freshman class."

The Lady Warriors are talented in all facets of the game but hard-nosed, physical defense is what the Lady Warriors look to bring to opponents this season.

"We are very sound defensively," said Joiner. "We have great structure as a team and have great pace that will help us with counterattacks. We might see some low-scoring matches, but we also have several players up front that have the ability to score goals."

On the offensive front, the Lady Warriors are a high-pressing team who have the pace and desire to win the ball back quickly in the final third. Every player that lines up offensively has the ability to score in bunches which could lead to multiple double-digit scorers and provide ECCC with the depth to utilize different shapes and systems throughout the year.

In the midfield, ECCC has numerous players that have great high school and club backgrounds that bring organization and tactical skills to the team. The group is willing to get into position anywhere on the pitch and are catalysts for the team as their success will quickly translate to team success.

The defensive front is made up of players that all bring unique skills to the roster. These players are physically robust and can look to counterattack and press the front as well as help the team organize from the back.

In the net, the Lady Warriors have two stellar freshmen that look to continue to battle for a starting role in an effort to continually push each other to get better. Both bring lots of athleticism to the team and provide even more depth to an already loaded roster.

The MACCC will be utilizing a new system in 2022 as the conference has eliminated the north and south divisions and combined the 11 programs into one open conference. Every team will play each opponent one time with the top seven programs earning postseason spots. The overall winner will get a bye into the tournament, while teams seeded two through seven will have a play-in game at the higher seed's home venue. The winners of those three games will join the overall winner for a three-day, four-team NJCAA Region 23/Gulf South District Championship held at the men's overall winner's home field.

"This new system means that every game we play matters, and those road conference matches become even more important," said Joiner. "Winning home matches, and even getting draws on the road will all be big factors this year, and this will allow the best teams to get into the playoffs."

The Lady Warriors have taken campus by storm and are eager to take the field in 2022. The quick, athletic, and deep roster is ready to build on last year's success and take the East Central Lady Warrior soccer program to even new heights this year.

"We are looking to make it to the playoffs and hopefully compete for a conference title," said Joiner. "This is one of the fittest teams I've ever had, and it will be the most difficult decision I have ever had to make when it comes to selecting starters."

Joiner will be joined by volunteer assistant coach Tyler White this season, and the Lady Warriors kickoff the 2022 campaign on Monday, August 22 with a road trip to Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.