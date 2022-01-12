East Central Community College in Decatur is offering several online courses during its three-week 2022 December Term.

Online classes begin Monday, Dec. 12. The last day to register for classes is Tuesday, Dec. 13. Classes end Friday, Dec. 30, with proctored final exams by appointment January 4 and 5, 2023.

Among the courses offered include English Composition I and II, College Study Skills, Public Speaking, Theatre Appreciation, Principles of Biology I with Lab, Principles of Biology II with Lab, Nutrition, Human Anatomy and Physiology I with Lab, Chemistry Survey with Lab, College Algebra, American National Government, Introduction to Sociology, Social Problems, Principles of Accounting I, Principles of Management, Principles of Real Estate, and Track Theory.

“Our fully online December Term, or Holiday Term, is the perfect opportunity for both current ECCC students and those students attending other colleges and universities who are home for the traditional Christmas holiday break to earn college credit in just three weeks from the comfort of their own homes,” said ECCC’s Executive Director for Enrollment Management Dr. Marie Roberts. “Our Enrollment Management staff is prepared to quickly assist transient students with the admissions and enrollment processes.”

Current ECCC students can self-register for the December Term on myEC, or by emailing their course selections to go2ec@eccc.edu. Qualifying ECCC students may be eligible for Spring 2023 financial aid for the 2022 December Term. For assistance with financial aid, contact 601-635-6326 or bcarson@eccc.edu.

Transient students, those currently enrolled elsewhere and going back to that college or university in the spring, should apply for admission to ECCC for Spring 2023 as a transient student by clicking on the Apply Now button on the college’s website at www.eccc.edu.

For assistance with the admissions process, contact 601-635-6406 or bhitt@eccc.edu.