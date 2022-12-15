These students are fall 2022 graduates of the East Central Community College Surgical Technology program and were recognized during a pinning ceremony held Thursday, December 8, on the Decatur campus. Pictured from left, Hannah Brown of Decatur, Myla Sanders of Lake, Sadie Dulay of Philadelphia, Jaylon Williams of Crystal Springs, Lexi Bounds of Conehatta, Hannah Thomas of Meridian, and Courtney Wood of Philadelphia. Instructors are LeAnn Shirley and Kristie Pilgrim. For more information on ECCC’s Surgical Technology program, contact Dr. Donna Everett, dean of healthcare education, at deverett@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6316, or visit the website at eccc.edu/healthcare-education.