Two new members of the East Central Community College Board of Trustees were recently announced.

Julie Latham of Forkville was appointed to fill a vacant spot representing Scott County and Dr. Joe Nelson of Carthage joins the board as the new Superintendent of the Leake County School District.

Latham is a retired teacher and coach of 34 years at Bettye Mae Jack Middle School in Morton. She is a graduate of Morton High School and East Central Community College and received her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi College and master’s degree from Mississippi State University.

Nelson, a native of Utica, is a graduate of Hinds Community College, and received his bachelor’s degree from Jackson State University and master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi.