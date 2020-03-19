How you can help small businesses

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 10:37am

While the public waits for the number of coronavirus cases to peak and eventually start decreasing, it is clear that many of us will have more time on their hands than usual. Here’s a gentle suggestion to  fill a bit of that empty space.

Anyone who can afford it should stop by a few of their favorite locally owned businesses and buy a gift certificate to use later. Likewise local restaurants are still open and have plenty of food on hand. Call ahead, we’re sure these home-owned busineses will be happy to take your order and probably deliver it to your car door.

It is an excellent idea. Small businesses, such as retailers and restaurants, are certain to be hard hit by the slowdown of commerce that controlling this virus will require. Though they are small, they play a vital role in communities of every size, particularly those that dot rural Mississippi.

Buying a gift certificate today, or ordering a take-out,  will give these merchants a little bit of extra cash when their business is sure to be down.

This is a win-win idea. Think about it.

