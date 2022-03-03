Connie Wash, a member of the Cluster MHV, Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers recently modeled and won blue and sweepstakes in the Suit Division in the Scott County MHV Fashion Revue.

Frisky Roland, a member of the Morton MHV, Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers recently modeled and won blue and sweepstakes in the Semi-formal Division in the Scott County MHV Fashion Revue.

Ester Perry, a member of the Cluster MHV, Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers recently modeled and won blue ribbon for modeling her entry in the Suit Division of the Scott County MHV Fashion Revue.

Frisky Roland, a member of the Morton MHV, Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers recently modeled and won blue and sweepstakes in the Sportswear l Division.