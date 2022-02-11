The Sebastopol Bobcat Spirit Band competed over the weekend in the 1-A State Championships in Pearl. At the end of the day the band had claimed their second consecutive title of State 1-A Champs.

“I cannot express to you how proud I am of each of these students,” Band Director Anna Girling wrote on social media. “This year they have learned push, adapt, inspire, and celebrate one another. Band is a team activity. Each student on that field must be at their best for the group to succeed. I’m telling you, these kids have got it!

“They improved on last years overall score by 5 points — thats huge!

“It was a hard day. There were challenges that no one had control over, nerves that had to be put to good use, and uncertainty to be faced. They were putting their all onto that field with no guarantee of the outcome or even what our performance environment would even look like, but they persevered.

“Our parents, school, and community lift these students up constantly! You make us feel like we are the best of the best everyday, and that’s what keeps them going. Being a good musician has to come from something more than just talent. It has to come from passion and drive. Watching these kids grow and evolve every year reminds me of the joy and passion I felt in my own band experiences. Your kids are making memories for a lifetime. Thank you for letting me be a part of it.”