Kindergarten Division

Zaiden Pierce, Nila Tucker, MOST HANDSOME Kingston Merrill, MOST BEAUTIFUL Azayla Holland, Gianisha Blanco, and Joseph Garcia.

1st Grade Division

Logan Elkins, Laila Carter, MOST HANDSOME Zion Benton, MOST BEAUTIFUL Paris Townsend, Princeton Derricks, and Aliyah Ringo.

2nd Grade Division

Marcos Gregorio Gregorio, Taylor Pinkston, MOST HANDSOME Santiago Hernandez, MOST BEAUTIFUL Brailynn Hughes, Robert Hernandez, and Brezyia Smith.

3rd & 4th Grade Division

Lauren Hedge, Alvester Tucker, Haley Hephard, MOST BEAUTIFUL Amor Derricks, MOST HANDSOME Nolan Young, Laila Lowe, Rylan Henry, and Mi’Kayla Simone Wells.

5th & 6th Grade Division

Maurice Longmire, Taraji Jones, MOST BEAUTIFUL Jayden Henry, MOST HANDSOME Kylen Weathers, Camyia Brown, and Blake Hutchison.

7th & 8th Grade Division

Cali Tillman, Jordyn Jones, MOST HANDSOME Ruben Tre’ Adcox, MOST BEAUTIFUL Kaleah Pinkston, Latrell Pace, and Paul Kalani Naki.