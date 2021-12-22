Members of the 2021-22 Gospel Choir at East Central Community College in Decatur include, from front left, Martez Nickols, Na’Tya Smith, and Jamiyah Bloodsaw, all of Forest; Andre Esters of Louisville, Takara Derrick of Forest, Myla Sanders of Lake, Emarye Lloyd of Forest, and sponsor Brenda K. Johnson. Back row, director LeVar Robinson, Joseph Lee II of Morton, Ladarrien Paten of Louisville, Ikeon Bowie of Ludlow, A’Dontay Williams of Morton Zy’Kerria Smith of Forest, Joshua Wheaton of Heidelberg, and Kendall Morgan of Morton.