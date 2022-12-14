Mrs. Martha Reed just keeps growing, and growing, and growing, and sharing, and sharing, and sharing. We’re always glad to see her pull up in front of The Scott County Times office with something from her bountiful garden because once the photo is made the vegetables stay with us. This time it was fresh cabbage and turnip greens.

I just do what my daddy and my husband taught me to do, Reed said from her car seat last week.

Reed, or Mrs. Martha, as we call her makes several trips a year to the newspaper office, always dressed to the tee, with vegetables from her bountiful garden, and has been doing so for decades.

In a previous interview with this paper she said “I feel that I am very blessed by God to keep working in my garden at my age, and I plan to continue as long as possible.”

And she’s still growing as is evidenced by the large box of greens pictured here.

Mrs. Martha says her garden helps keep her mindful of a family tradition she has maintained since her childhood.

Reed’s passion for gardening started when she was a child watching her father maintain a garden and she has followed his work ethic though the years.

Reed was one of nine children with two brothers and six sisters born to Green and Ossie Flowers. She attended Scott County Training School until her ninth-grade year.

Reed said her father instilled in her an appreciation for the work ethic that he displayed and that she loved helping him.

After leaving school, Reed worked as a short order cook before leaving Mississippi in 1954 to live in Chicago. She moved back to Forest in 1970 and went to work in janitorial services for the Forest Municipal School District until retirement.

After her career, she spent her time caring for family members who were ill.

She married and remained with Robert Reed for 28 years until his death in 2002, bringing four children into the marriage.

Reed said she loves all the vegetables she grows, but her favorites include lima beans, okra, tomatoes, corn, and turnips.

“I think more people need to get back to the old ways of sitting on their porch, shelling peas and raising our own food,” was some of the advice Reed offered in 2017 and it rings even more true today. “We need to take care of ourselves, live by God’s word and stop all this killing mess. People need to find something productive to do.”