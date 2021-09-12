Forest Citizens of the Year Elizabeth Ann Lovett and Bill and Sandra Lovett are greeted by Alderwoman Lynn Atkison and Dr. Gayle and Robbie Sue Harrell at the reception in their honor Thursday.

Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers describes how the city has benefitted by “Living with the Lovetts” last Thursday at the Citizens of the Year reception honoring Elizabeth Ann Lovett and Bill and Sandra Lovett. The event was sponsored by the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce.

Forest Area Chamber of Commerce President Lee McCarty presents Elizabeth Ann Lovett and Bill and Sandra Lovett commorative plaques for being named the city’s Citizens of the Year. The Lovetts served as Grand Marshall at the Christmas Parade Friday night.