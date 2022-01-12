Forest Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter-Melton will be honored with a special reception Thursday afternoon as the city’s 2022 Citizen of the Year. The reception will be held at Colbert Commons from 3:30-5:00 p.m. She will also serve as Grand Marshal for the Annual Forest Christmas Parade Friday night.

Melton who ran for re-election unopposed last year has announced that this will be her final term in office. She began her tenure on the board in 1997 as the first female African-American elected city official, following in her father’s footsteps as the first African-American elected official in the city.

Melton holds a Bachelor’s degree in sociology from Jackson State University. She served as a school attendance officer in Scott County from 1999 until 2015.

She started the “Yes We Can Succeed” mentoring program in 2007 and her first group of students graduated in 2012 with 10 students finishing out of the 12 who started the program.

Melton worked with the Scott County Relay for Life for over 20 years with the Slaughter-Library team which was the oldest continuing participating team.

In 2021, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic Melton was featured in The Scott County Times Profile edition where she outlined some of her career and family highlights. This is what she had to say.

“On June 16, 2006, I began to wear another hat of grandmother, or “Gammie” to first granddaughter, Caelyn Eliese Funches. I also was blessed with the birth of my second granddaughter, Courtney Ella Funches on September 30, 2009! There is nothing like grandparenthood. You know you are doing a good job when your children say, ‘You never let me do that when I was growing up!’ When they say that, you’re doing a good job.”

Her daughter, Teselyn Afrique Melton is married to Reginald Funches

“I still keep up with the Yes We Can Succeed mentoring club members as they are my family. This was a non-profit organization and was financed by parental donations.

“As Alderwoman and I have enjoyed executing my duties and providing services to my constituents. I have enjoyed extending my family to include City Hall folks, neighbors, residents, constituents and folks at Lynch Chapel U.M. Church, Slaughter Library Relay for Life, SCTS/ETHHS, Scott County Big 4 Reunion, MBCLEO, MVH/Cluster Club, and other organizations and groups.

“After consultation with my families, I have decided to make this term as Alderwoman for Ward 4 for the City of Forest my final term. I have truly enjoyed all of my years of service to the people of Forest especially residents of Ward 4!”