A large crowd filled Colbert Commons in Forest last Thursday to honor Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton as the 2022 Citizen of the Year. Forest Area Chamber of Commerce President Drew Evans opened the program by presenting Melton with a large plaque before introducing Mayor Nancy Chambers for remarks.

“Cindy doesn’t get recognized very often for being Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Forest because usually I’m where I’m supposed to be,” Chambers said, “but in my absence “this” is the Mayor of the City of Forest.”

The mayor also recognized Melton for her compassion and dedication to the job. “Cindy has such a kind heart and sweet spirit. She makes her rounds every morning. She does a remarkable job representing the people that she’s chosen to represent, representing all of Forest and taking care of them, and I appreciate that. Not only is she my colleague, she is my friend. So on behalf of the city of Forest, Cindy this is your day. Queen for a day!”

Chambers was followed by Melton’s daughter, Teselyn Funches’ heart felt remarks about her mother.

“I wanted to bring my daughters up here with me as I speak about my mom,” Funches said. “because it is important to me that they understand who she is. It’s one thing to have a grandmother and you know her as your grandmother, but they rarely see her as an individual, as a woman, as a leader, as the person she is to this community.

“I wanted them to stand here with us today so that they can really experience this, and feel it, and understand that this is an important day. That this is a day that Gammie deserves, that she has done wonderful things for this community. And, of course, she is a living legacy for my grandfather W.L. Slaughter in her leadership with the city council. I’m very proud of my momma.”

Funches continued with a challenge to her daughters, Caelyn and Courtney.

“You lead by service, you show the people that by providing for your community, by taking care of your family, your friends, by taking care of folks you know and you don’t know.

“So for my girls, I want you to know this is what servant leadership is, this is what it means, and this is what your expectations are, that you continue the things that your great-grandparents established, that your grandmother continued, and that I’m going to try and continue in my life as well.”

Melton’s sister Constance Slaughter-Harvey concluded the remarks. “You have probably given more to the city of Forest than the average person,” she said. “You have given more to the cause for the city of Forest. It reminds me of what Daddy did. I think that this is an honor that you have earned, you deserve, and it is long overdue. Your work with Relay for Life convinced me of your commitment. I never would have worked as hard as I did if you had not reminded me that this is what Momma wanted you to do.”

Melton worked with the Forest Relay For Life fund raiser for over 20 years as part of the Slaughter Library team. Last Friday night, as Citizen of the Year, she was also honored as Grand Marshal of the Annual Forest Christmas Parade.