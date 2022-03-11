Forest Garden Club members are hard at work preparing for their second annual Holiday Bazaar to be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Forest Community Center (Kats Kave), from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Members of the club from left to right are, Janice Noel, JoAnn Gatewood, Betty McCormick, Faith Shumaker, Joe Martin, Faye Hegwood, and Kristie Clark. You’ll find fall and Christmas floral arrangements, home baked goodies, assorted arts and crafts plus other miscellaneous items. Early arrivals will have the best selection and drawings will be held for door prizes.