The Forest Public Library is celebrating the chicken industry, the famous Forest chickens, and Wing Dang Doodle with a Saturday morning event on September 17 at 10:00 a.m. — the library’s way of saying “Chick, Chick, Hooray” for National Chicken Month.

According to the National Chicken Council, there are several ways to salute the nation’s chicken industry during the month of September, and one of those ways is to involve public organizations and private businesses on the local level. Dianne McLaurin, library branch manager, sees this opportunity as a great way to recognize the largest employer in Scott County and the local farmers who feed the world. As the staff began planning and research for the event, they quickly recognized the impact the U.S. chicken industry has upon global food production.

“The library is hosting a free family program, which includes a story time for children, a book display, crafts and activities, songs, and a photo scavenger hunt of the Forest famous chickens. We will also be serving mini-chicken biscuits and juice. It’s going to be a great preliminary event to promote the festival the following weekend,” McLaurin said.

A former member of the Chamber of Commerce board of directors, McLaurin understands the importance of the annual Forest festival. The Wing Dang Doodle, set for Saturday, September 24, is one of the largest events on the Mississippi calendar, offering a day of arts and crafts, live music, and of course, plenty of delicious chicken. Area businesses participate in the chicken-cooking contest for crowing rights the upcoming year.

“Another way to salute the nation’s chicken industry is to get to know the local farmer. Growing up around chicken farms, I appreciate the farmers and the food they provide to the entire population,” McLaurin said.

According to the National Chicken Council website, about 25,000 family farmers have production contracts with the largest U.S. companies. These farmers produce 95 percent of all broiler chickens, which amounts to 9.2 billion broiler chickens in 2021. The United States the largest broiler chicken industry in the world, and Mississippi is one of the top seven broiler producing states in the U.S. The website states that Americans consume more chicken than anywhere else in the world, and chicken is the number one protein consumed in the U.S.

“To put it simply, chicken production in Mississippi and Scott County is a very big deal” McLaurin added, “and it all starts with the farmers.”

Not only is the county famous for its chicken farms, the city of Forest is famous for its painted chickens. Part of library’s Saturday morning event is a family scavenger hunt for the decorated chickens located throughout the town. Local sponsors purchased the chickens and no two are the same. The cleverly themed chickens represent businesses and organizations in the town.

“These chickens have received national attention, and we want families to enjoy finding them. What a fun way to enjoy time together, while saving money by participating in something local. We are so excited how the entire event came together; it’s definitely something to ‘cluck’ about!” McLaurin said.

The Forest library knows that the chicken industry is important to everyone no matter how they celebrate. This free family event is a perfect way to say “Chick-Chick Hooray” for National Chicken Month. For more information about the September program, contact the library at 601-469-1481.