The two Super Bowl teams are getting ready for the big game, and the Forest Public Library is getting ready to celebrate Super Bowl Saturday with an outdoor event for area youth. The program is set for February 12 starting at 10:00 a.m. The morning’s activities include an inflatable football toss, Super Bowl trivia and games, face painting, stadium snacks and free fun for all elementary students in the area.

“We are planning both in-house and outdoor events for spring and summer, which also includes the annual Summer Library Program,” branch manager Dianne McLaurin said. “Super Bowl Saturday takes place in the alley between the library and the fire department. In case of rain, the activities move inside to the large meeting room. Last year, the library transitioned from virtual programming to a few outdoor events, continuing to use an abundance of caution due to Covid. During the Christmas holidays, we participated in a downtown event with over 100 children in attendance. We are planning a full year of programs for all ages.”

The library has also scheduled other programs for the upcoming months. The Preschool Story Time set for each Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. is beginning a new theme entitled PRESCHOOL PASSPORTS: Let’s Go! The story times range from Let’s Go to the Farm to Let’s Go to the Moon and include books, songs, and play activities. Saturday, February 26, is Tell a Fairy Tale Day, and the library is hosting a special Family Story Time at 10:00 a.m. in the children’s room. The program includes reading fairy tale books, creating a fairy tale garden, and enjoying fairy tale-themed snacks.

The Scott County Chess Club meets the first Saturday of each month, and interest is growing with every meeting. “We are so excited to host these monthly matches at the library,” McLaurin said. “1This past Saturday, three new families attended with a total of 13 people. We have been so fortunate to partner with Chris Baker in organizing the first Saturday meetings, and we are grateful to the Friends of the Forest Public Library for their support.”

The 2-TUE-2 Adult Book Club also meets once a month on the second Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. The theme for February is Blind Date with a Book. For March, the club is celebrating Women’s History Month by reading any book about women or authored by women. Prepackaged refreshments are served at the monthly book club meetings.

On Fat Tuesday, the library is hosting its first BACK DOOR EVENT since the initial library system closure in March 2020. The Bridgerton Ball is set for March 1st from 7:00 until 8:30 p.m. The Bridgerton romance novels by Julia Quinn have become a popular Netflix series with season 2 set to premier March 25. “I am so excited about the BACK DOOR EVENT, which takes place after the library closes! Those attending the program enter through the back door of the library, much like the back door gatherings during prohibition. Before Covid, the library hosted several BACK DOOR EVENTS for adults – at times with standing room only. They are so much fun! At the Bridgerton Ball, we will serve period refreshments, provide party festivities, and give away over a hundred Regency romance novels! We hope everyone will save the date for this event of the season, especially if you love the books or the Netflix series.” McLaurin added.

Beginning with a Super Bowl event for kids and a grand ball event for adults, the Forest Public Library assumes its role in the community as a place for free programming for all ages. For more information about any of the upcoming programs, contact the library at 601-469-1481. The Forest Public Library is part of the Central Mississippi Regional Library System serving public libraries in Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith Counties.