On April 7, the Morton Public Library installed a Little Free Library at Roosevelt State Park to promote literacy and encourage the love of reading. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held the same day and members of the Morton Community, loyal library patrons, and Senator Tyler McCaughn joined Library Director, Mara Polk and Morton Library Branch Manager, Kelly Brown, for the event. The library was purchased with grant funds from the Mississippi Library Commission through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“Books and magazines inside the library are free to take home and share with family members, and there is no need to return them,” Polk said.

The library staff will be checking the Little Free Library every two weeks to replenish the books inside. Little Free Library book-sharing boxes play an essential role by providing access to free books with more than 100,000 around the world in over 100 countries — from Italy to Brazil to Japan, giving away more than 42 million books a year. LFL received the 2020 World Literacy Award and has been recognized by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation, and others for its dedication to expanding book access for all.

To learn more, visit LittleFreeLibrary.org or contact the library at 601 732-6288.