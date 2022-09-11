Several events planned around the county

Americans will have the official opportunity to thank those that worked to keep this country free Friday, November 11, when this nation celebrates Veterans Day 2022.

For 103 years the United States has recognized military members that have served in peacetime and war. In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first Armistice Day. An armistice put in place one year earlier at 11:00 a.m. set the stage for the official end of World War I the following June. After World War II and the Korean Conflict, the name changed from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.

Several local events are planned to pay tribute to those living and deceased that have served in the United States Military. Service members that gave their life in service are given special recognition on Memorial Day each May.

Local events for Veterans Day 2022 include:

• Bettye Mae Jack Middle School in

Morton at 9:00 a.m.

• Forest High School at 9:00 a.m.

• Lake Elementary School at 9:00 a.m.

• Forest American Legion and VFW Posts, 11:00 a.m. Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Scott County Memorial in front of the Courthouse in Forest.

• Scout Troup 63, 6:30 p.m. Dedication of Flag Disposal Site and Flag Retirement Ceremony, American Legion Post, W. Third St. (Hwy. 80), Forest.

“Veterans are encouraged to attend Veterans Day events where family members, especially children and grandchildren, are participants or sponsors of programs,” Scott County Veterans Service Officer Terry McMillan said. “Thank you for your service.”