Santa’s special mail box is at the Forest Public Library.

Children of all ages may mail their letters to Santa in the Big Red Mailbox at the entrance to the library. The box will be there until December 23.

In addition, The Scott County Times is also accepting letters to Santa to be included in their annual Chirstmas edition and forwarded on to the North Pole. Letters should be emailed to santa@sctonline.net or mailed to P.O. Box 89, Forest, MS 39074. Letters can also be dropped off at 311 Summit Ave. in Forest 24 hours a day. If the office is closed simply slip them under the front door.