Stormy weather wreaked havoc with Christmas decorating, and some celebrating, Tuesday including the cancellation of the Sebastopol Christmas parade. At press time there was a chance the parade could be rescheduled. A brighter weather outlook for the remainder of the week, however, should mean easy rolling for holiday events around the county.

In Forest the Citizen of the Year reception kicks off the season Thursday afternoon from 3:30 until 5:00 at Colbert Commons. Then Friday night at 6:00 p.m. the Annual Forest Christmas Parade will roll through the downtown streets.

The theme for the parade is Christmas Carols. There are three float divisions.

• Red is Industries, Large Businesses, Hospitals, and Banks.

• Green is Small businesses

• Blue is Clubs, Civic Organizations, and Churches.

There will also be a Band Division, Vehicle Division (not float division), Cars, Pickup Trucks, and Tractors.

The judging of floats is based on the entry’s interpretation of the parade theme using the following criteria:

a. Originality

b. Effort in Preparation

c. Overall Design and Appearance

The town of Sebastopol won’t let the weather and cancelled parade dampen the community’s spirits. “The Sebastopol Christmas Parade originally set for Tuesday has been postponed due to possible rain and wind. We will get out information as soon as possible if rescheduling is a possibility,” city officials announced via social media.

Thursday through Saturday, however, Sebastopol businesses are hosting Small Town Open House where visitors can “shop local” and register for door prizes. Prize winners will be announced at Sebastopol’s Small Town Christmas celebration set for Sunday afternoon beginning at 3:00 at Bishop Park and the former Co-op building now under renovations. The town is also sponsoring a Christmas decorating contest and winners will also be announced Sunday afternoon as well.

In Morton several additional events are scheduled for this week and early next week.

Cookies with Santa is set for Friday night at 6:30 at the Farris Park Community Center. and the annual Morton Christmas Parade will be held Monday, Dec. 5. The theme is “It’s A Whoville Kind of Christmas.” Lineup is at 4:30, judging is at 5:00, and the parade starts at 6:00.

And in Lake the Christmas parade is set for Saturday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m. and theme is Candy Land.