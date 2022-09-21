Forest’s Wing Dang Doodle Festival returns to Gaddis Park Saturday kicking off with the Wing Dang Dash 5K Run/Walk at 8:00 a.m. followed immediately Forest Community Arts’ “Terrifically Talented Showcase, Take Four.”

Irene Martin, coordinator, said that the lineup will be 10-year-old Madison Sudduth, vocalist, who will sing “I am a Promise,” Gaither; and “I Will Trust,” Lauren Daigle. Tristin Jones, pianist, will play Mozart and Beethoven selections. Kylie Powell will play two selections from her Distinguished Young Woman competitions. Sean and Ian Ferrell, vocalists and guitarists, will present gospel selections and Rev. Walter Patrick and his family, Monique, Wesley, Roderick, Miaiah, and Miriam will close the talent program with a variety of music.

“Bring a lawn chair to the pavilion and be prepared to be musically entertained,” Martin said.

The awards ceremony for the run/walk is tentatively scheduled for 9:30 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 10:00. Southern Thunder will take the stage following opening ceremonies and play until noon.

Chicken wings, the highlight of the festival will be available for purchase beginning at 10:30 a.m. and soccer games and the Corn Hole tournament will begin at that time as well.

Central Trust Band will take the stage from noon until 2:00 p.m. followed by the presentation of the cooking team awards and spirit awards at 2:30. Tate Emmons and Natalie Emmons are scheduled to take the stage following the presentation of awards.

There will be a variety of food and crafts vendors set up through out the day as well fun activities for the entire family.