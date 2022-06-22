Local Attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey was honored on her 76th Birthday and her retirement as Scott County Youth Court Prosecutor by family and friends on June 18th. Her daughter, Constance Olivia Harvey Burwell, coordinated the events along with her husband, James Arthur Burwell, Jr., and son, James Arthur Burwell, III (Tre’).

The Forest Services Center was the venue for the Sweet 76th Birthday and Retirement Party. Security was provided by retired MS State Troopers R. O. Williams, and Shirlene Anderson who represented the National Organization of Retired State Troopers 2009. Special appreciation to individuals/entities that participated in making this event a memorable and sweet occasion. Rita Parker (Johnson) was the party guide, and James Burwell, Jr. offered prayer and paid tribute to his mother-in-law, the guest of honor. Others sharing their tributes and love were Legacy Change Agents Vernal Williams Breashears (Chicago classmate), George Taylor (banker), Beverly Jo White Robinson (Columbus, GA mentee), Debra Crudup Lowery (partner teacher), Ann Lowery (partner), and Cynthia Slaughter Melton (sister and Forest Alderwoman), and Dr. Jay Sorrell (physician). Music was provided by the Bass, Rhythms and Grooves Band, a/k/a, Sam Scott Band. Other friends and family who shared in the birthday and retirement bash/party/dance were Dorothy Pinkston, LaWanda Pinkston, Nytezia Donald, Nee Nee Pinkston, Dr. Stephanie Rhodes, Ann Horton Owens, Glenda Viverette, Marquita Patrick, Rita Wash, Irene Lyles, Gloria Crump, Rosie Mabry, Betty Odom, Sandra Gallaspy, Dr. Lori Martin and son Derrick Martin (Baton Rouge cousin), Susie Jackson Boyd, Rosa and Felipe Orellana, Rosie Mabry, Bonnie Floyd Stowers, Margaret Bates (whose birthday was June 18th), Claudene Bell Hughes, Roy and Joanne Pinkston, Bobbie Carter, Dorothy Strong, Jo Taylor, Jodi Sorrell, Janet Williams, Robert and Martha Kincaid, Patty Ward Odom, David and Lucy Spann, Elmer Lowery, Kathern Qualls, LaToya McClendon (whose birthday was June 18th), Annette McClendon, Latasha McClendon Lewis, Maria Crane, Cynthia Norris, Vernal Williams Breashears and granddaughter, Semaj (Chicago classmate ) and Judge Denise Sweet Owens (former student), Sheila Y. Brown and Kelley Evans.

Special thanks to Wanda Pinkston and Pink Kreation, Sam Scott Band, Unique Class of Limo Service, National Organization of Retired State Troopers 2009, The Olivia Group LLS, and Forest Services Center family. Words are insufficient to express appreciation, love, and devotion to the Burwell Family – Constance, James, Jr., and James, III (Tre).

The celebration did not end in Forest. Two hours later, the 76th Birthday/Retirement Reception was held at the Westin Hotel in Jackson. The Natchez Room was the venue for the reception. Young violinist Jairus Daigle from Lake Charles, LA provided the music and played special musical tributes for the birthday lady. Seventy-six yellow roses and hundreds of balloons highlighted the reception. Sign-in hearts greeted guests as well as family photos of the honoree, her parents, and her daughter and family. COVID precautions were observed. One of the surprises was the attendance of the honoree’s Miami special friends, namely H. T. Smith, Esq., fiancé Veronika (Ginger Daughter), Garmon, and Lynn Whitfield, Esq., cousin Dr. Lori and son Derrick Martin from Baton Rouge, and life-time friend, Soror, and classmate Vernal Ann Williams Breashears and granddaughter Semaj from Chicago.

Like the Forest Birthday Party, the Jackson Birthday Reception attracted family and friends who displayed love for the 76-year-old honoree. Out of town party-goers were H. T Smith, Esq., Veronica Garmon, and Lynn Whitfield, Esq. (Miami), Lori and Derrick (LSU-Baton Rouge), Vernal and Semaj Breashears (Chicago), Pastor Derrian Brown (Philadephia, PA), Warren and Judge Maxine Lawson Conway (Gulfport), Judge Willie and Sheriel Perkins (Greenwood), George Henderson and granddaughter Savanah (Canton), Reginald, Tess, Esq., Caelyn and Courtney Funches (Yazoo City), Thomas and Ann Colbert (Flowood), Barbara Horton Longmire (Clinton), Bobbie Adams and daughter Bettina Odom (Clinton), Bettye Anne Lovelady (Clinton), Scott Palmer (Forest), Beverly White Robinson (GA), Senator Rod Hickman (Macon), Verna Myers (Madison), and Sherrill, Lavern and Tonya Holly (Canton); locals Cora Jones and daughters Andrea, Shamekia, and Brittany Jones; Tougaloo College classmates Delores and Charles Jones, Alma and Eugene Fisher, Carolyn Amerson, Dr. Greta Peyton Terry, Dr. Malcolm and Joyce Taylor, and Yvonne Huddleston; Jackie Hampton (MS Links), Jane Morgan, Esq., Judge Tomie T. Green, Sarah Brown Smith, Mary Brown Porter, Linda Harvey Irvin and Regan Harvey, Dr. Annyce Campbell, Dr. Nkiba Bell, Andre and Anitra Hollis, Sidney Rand, Barbara L. Gray, Lisa Ross, Esq., Dr. Melody Fortune, George Smith, Patrice Boone (Carthage), Laverne Edney, Esq., and Blanche Young and daughter Jackie.

Honoree Slaughter-Harvey marveled at the attendance of family and friends especially during the Father’s Day weekend and the COVID travel and social precautions. She expressed her appreciation to those in attendance, the Westin Hotel staff, Retired Troopers MSG. R. O. Williams and former Jackson Police Chief Shirlene Anderson. Special appreciation and love to her children, Constance, James, Jr., and James III (Tre’).