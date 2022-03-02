Approximately eight years ago at the age of 8, Luke Potratz of Brandon was officially diagnosed with a chronic case of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). In his endeavor to cope with this condition the Potratz family discovered that health insurance does not cover the expensive treatment programs and travel logistics involved in acquiring the help Luke needs.

From Rogers Behavioral Clinics in Nashville and Wisconsin, to Way Point Academy in Utah — bills sometimes exceeding ten thousand dollars per month have been a normal part of the family ledger. The bills continue to roll in and pile up; meanwhile, coverage and assistance for mental health patients are practically non-existent in the USA.

Fortunately for Paula (Calhoun) Potratz, Forest High School Graduate, and her husband Rick, Luke’s grandfather, Jackie Calhoun of Forest, is always willing to do what he can to help his family. Calhoun is well known in Scott County for arranging successful benefits and fund-raising events for causes such as building a new field house at Forest High School. He has become masterful at recognizing opportunities to organize successful benefit events. An opportunity arose to help Luke and Jackie seized it.

Through his profession, Insurance and Investments, Calhoun earned a vacation cruise as a service-award from Rasberry Producer Group (RPG) out of Laurel. Disinterested in a cruise out of the country, Calhoun declined the trip. Danny Rasberry, RPG President, insisted on doing something. As it turns out, Rasberry is friends with someone quite famous and adored by Calhoun’s wife Gail. The only acceptable thing Calhoun could think of would be for Ronnie McDowell to come sing happy birthday to his wife. Rasberry’s response? “Done! I’ll bring the entire band!”

Calhoun doesn’t miss many opportunities share his labor, contacts, and good fortune with others. Fast forward to last Thursday night at Livingston Performing Arts Center - Roosevelt State Park in Morton. Calhoun’s grandson Jeremiah McCarty of Forest took center stage to open a benefit for Luke in prayer, and audiences were entertained for hours!

Allen Hilbert from Kentucky opened with a set of country standards in a grand style reminiscent of George Jones. Ronnie McDowell premiered with a set lasting more than an hour. The audience of a few hundred people were also granted an opportunity to meet and chat with the performers.

The benefit earned enough money to help Luke stay at Way Point Academy a few more months, and now the family expresses thanks to all who were involved. At Way Point Academy Luke learns methods and develops skills to cope with his condition. The family is optimistic that Luke will continue to progress and lead a very rich life. The challenges for the Potratz family striving to make this possible will be with them for years to come. Anyone interested in making contributions may contact Jackie Calhoun at 601-331-5187 or email jackieins@att.net.