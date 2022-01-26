With continued growth and urbanization, in this rural manufacturing community, green space is being lost every day. It is the pollinators who suffer the worst from this urbanization with habitat loss. Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers has brought together some of the communities brightest and finest, to assist the city in preventing this biodiversity loss, while incentivizing businesses.

Cities like Atlanta have been subject to the effects of urbanization longer than our rural areas. Frank La Sorte, a research associate at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology said, “We do pay a steep price in biodiversity as urbanization expands. But even though areas that have been urbanized have far fewer species, we found that those areas retain a unique regional flavor. That uniqueness is something that people can take pride in retaining and rebuilding.”

The creation of unique heat sinks with this urbanization has manufactured visually distinct microclimates with individuated weather patterns. These concrete areas absorb heat from being in direct sunlight all day and then radiate that heat back into the atmosphere at night adding to the heating of the planet and climate change. To combat this heating trend Atlanta included incorporating trees into their urban design, to shade city sidewalks.

Mayor Chambers has applied the same heat sink reversal principals to a newly landscaped area in Forest at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 80 and the Highway 35 overpass. To accomplish the task Chambers enlisted a local Landscape Architect, Michael Gibson, to create a living divide between lanes leading to the bridge. In that highway divide, native Mississippi species of trees, flowers, and grasses are thriving, like the Purple Coneflower.

Having Echinacea Purpurea (Purple Coneflower) in Mississippi landscaping designs, supports native pollinator populations. Mississippi’s main economic driving force is Agriculture and the Farmers of that agriculture rely heavily on pollinators. Here in the Bienville Forest area bee populations have been declining, just like the rest of the worlds, as urbanization spreads to more rural areas.

As the city of Forest grows, having niche areas that support wildlife and biodiverse plants, while living harmoniously with everyday human interactions, will become a top priority. Leading to developing spaces that support pollinator safe zones. Madhusudan Katti, a faculty member in the Department of Biology at California State University, Fresno. said “It is true that cities have already lost a substantial proportion of their region’s biodiversity. This can be a cup half-full or half-empty scenario. If we act now and rethink the design of our urban landscapes, cities can play a major role in conserving the remaining native plant and animal species and help bring back more of them.”

Chambers said about resource gathering, “If there is a resource that may not be located in our city or in our county that has a connection to our city or county we take advantage of that resource.” She did so by requesting funding from State Senator Tyler McCaughn and House Representative Tom Miles. Chambers was able to procure, through those state legislators, $300K for city beautification projects that she says residents will begin to see in the Spring of 2022.

Gibson is assisting the projects by creating a multi-layer landscape design that influences drivers on the road to take notice of the plant life. The design has a subtle effect of slowing down driver’s in heavily congested traffic, increasing safety. Biodiversity is evident in the Highway 35 median design that boasts Magnolia trees, grasses, and the Purple Coneflowers.

It has been reported that when plants are added to a city hardscape that people do notice. Smart Cities Dive ranked the top 10 “Ways to Slow Down Traffic in a Car-Oriented City.” Number 4 was Add Trees. The article describes the optical illusion and effects of spacing the trees so many feet apart in the landscaping will make the driver believe he is going to fast and will slow down.

Chambers said that the landscaping designs for the city of Forest undergo great scrutiny during the designing process. Calculations are performed that will judge growth for the plant over its life cycle to determine its position in the landscaping design as not to interfere with or impede traffic. Part of this scrutiny comes from the Mississippi Department of Transportation with the examination of the landscaping projects design plans including the future expected growth dimensions of the plants to issue the required permits. Chambers said Gibson, who has family roots firmly planted in Forest, was the pivotal contributor for the MDOT approved landscaping designs around Forest.

The mayor said it was important to include native plant species in the model and sourcing from local purveyors. Chambers has dedicated support to local businesses and reinforces the local economy with promoting a buy local campaign. “If there is a resource that is not only in our city, but in our county, we take advantage of it,” she said.

An open bid process was implemented for the sourcing of the native Mississippi plants used in the landscaping. Scott County business owner, Jason Sistrunk, with Premiere Nursery & Landscaping in Sebastopol won the contract. The foliage was sourced from Premiere with the winning bid including the continued care of the plants.The new softscape features several consecutive rows of the native Purple Coneflower wildflower.

Chambers was asked in if she felt she had enough corporate sponsorship and community support, from companies operating and profiting in Forest, like Tyson Foods. The mayor was pleased to say she was working closely with Tyson Foods and their community grant programs for future projects. She also divulged when funding was needed for the Forest Public Library, Tyson was there providing for the Forest community.

She went on to mention the community efforts of Raytheon employees too.

The Raytheon employees proved it is not always about the money by stepping up and donating their time and labor through their company volunteer program. “They have done tremendous work as far as the landscaping, and cleaning up, making things look better,” Chambers said.

The volunteers worked in shifts on weekends and on special city projects to ensure the city has the much needed physical laborers required to complete such undertakings as the new living partition on Highway 35. The project added measurable acreage of new pollinator habitat space. That was created in an interconnected urban design of individuated plantings at the intersection of Highway 80 and 35 leading to the overpass landscaping. And when combined a new pollinator pathway was built.