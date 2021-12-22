Happy Birthday:

Dec. 24: J.C. Rowell, Darla Moss, Christi Carol Wallace, Johnny Epting, Joe L. Townsend, Lynn Lewis, Carol Graham Perkins, Stacy Jackson, Alma Parkman.

Dec. 25: Mrs. John H. Edwards, Rusty Foreman, Kathy Lynn Self, Bonnie Broadhead, Mrs. Curlee Green, Carl Woods, Johnny Wilson Gunn, Jr., Ashley Austin, Sarah Orr, Mike Beatty, Holly Webb.

Dec. 26: Helen Cox, Jerry Lee Bustin, Jackie Gibbs.

Dec. 27: Andy Stevens, Betty McDill, Scottie Ball, Margaret Thompson, Michael Harris, Wyatt Gerald, Diane Logan, Jane Risher, Charles Derschuck, Patty Reynolds, Pat Rogers, Robin Aultman, T. W. Warren.

Dec. 28: Ronny Park, Vickie Huff, Libby Jo Mitchell, Diane O'Bannon Smith, Paula Baker, Debbie Bishop Agnese, Sloane Fortinberry, Andy Sistrunk, Ruby Lott Meadows, Jim Ros.

Dec. 29: Bill Fortinberry, Bill Huff, Jr., Cindy Chancellor, Merle Graham, Melba Shaw, Gene McGee, Josh Williams, Oliver B. Triplett IV, Jeanie Tip Jacob, Harris Parkman.

Dec. 30: Mindy Carr, Mark Allen Coates, Robin Epting, Linda Jones, Robert Keenum.

Dec. 31: Charlene M. Smith, Lynn Risher, Bubby Johnston, Larry Riser, Mark Jones, Donald W. Gardner, Suzanne Green, Tyler Nations Smith, Christie Rigby, Paula Wardlow, Randy Lamon.

...And MERRY CHRISTMAS to ALL!!!!

We hope you’ll find time during the busy holiday season to ride around town and see the many beautiful Christmas decorations. Mayor Nancy Chambers and the staff of the City of Forest have worked diligently to make our city especially festive this year. Several places you don’t want to miss are the George Taylor residence on Timber Lane with its synchronized light/music display; Jimmy Shaw’s museum on Highway 80 is one of the outstanding commercial displays; the Tom Lee residence on Woodland Drive North with its nostalgic Santa Claus and the Palmer home on Marion with its candy canes on the columns. The Lee Santa “came with the house” and was used to adorn the house when the Smith Tarrer family owned the home. The Palmer candy canes have been favorites for over 60 years. Christmas Traditions!!! Memories, memories!!

On December 5th, Rainey Grace Lee, daughter of Jacob and Jessica Nettles Lee made her profession of faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized by her uncle, Jason Tillman at Harperville Baptist Church. Following the church service, the family enjoyed a delicious meal catered by Marquita of Quita’s Kitchen. This joyous day was celebrated by Rainey Grace’s parents and her siblings, Gage, Gabriella, and John David. Joining them were Rainey’s grandparents, Dave and Kathy Lee and Troy and Anita Ezelle Nettles. Other family members in attendance included Ray and Bobbie Ezelle; Jason and Joni Tillman, Reese, Cali and Sam; Wes and Ashley Harrison, Benjamin and Caroline.

Alicia Gatewood Joyner of Tallahassee, Florida, arrived in Forest on Tuesday for a visit with her parents and to accompany her dad, Lamar Gatewood, for doctors’ appointments in Jackson last week.

Mary Elizabeth Smith of Jackson was in Forest last Monday doing research on a book she is writing about her family. Her grandfather, the late W. D. Cook, was a banker and businessman in Forest in the 1920’s and 1930’s and later president of First National Bank of Meridian as well as owner of Cook Motor Company. “Old-timers” will remember Mr. Cook as the older brother of Launo Hannah. (My great grandfather, J.R. Mitchell of Forest, was a member of the Meridian bank’s board of trustees for many years. As children we would relish stories of the family picnics on “board days,” stopping on the road-side, half way between Forest and Meridian.) What fond memories…

Mary Elizabeth was most impressed with the Forest Public Library, and found librarian Dianne McLaurin to be most helpful in her efforts. Scott Palmer enjoyed having lunch with Mary Elizabeth.

Norma Ruth Lee was invited by her friend Rita Johnson to attend a WMU program at First Baptist Jackson where Trudy Cathy White daughter of Truett Cathy founder of Chick-fil-A was the guest speaker. Norma Ruth had the privilege of a conversation with Trudy about Blue Mountain College where Trudy and Norma Ruth had a mutual friend Johnnie Armstrong who was a professor. Trudy pointed out that Johnnie Armstrong had written the forward to her book CLIMB EVERY MOUNTAIN. The heartwarming message consisted of personal examples of finding God faithful in the journey of life.

Thanks to those who contributed to this week’s column. Did Santa visit Christmas Eve? How about friends and family? Have you visited out of town over this holiday season? We want to hear from you! Please contribution news items for the column to us at maybethmo@aol.com.