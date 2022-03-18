Happy Birthday:

March 16: Shannon Burns, Jimmy McGee, Judy Jones, Sue Tullos, Jan Weems Campbell, Denise Boutwell, Bill Haralson.

March 17: Helen B. Fortenberry, David Gaddis, Gale Graham, Kenneth Hamm, Rusty Charles Russell, Richard Wilkerson, Clayton Lott, Daniel Dilley, Roland Simmons, Alan Parkes, Jenna M. Murphy, Roger Decatur Tadlock.

March 18: Audrey Thrash, Stevie Stevens, Verda Harrison, Lea Ann Wright Craig, Joe C. Bradford, Jr., Cindy Watkins, Joyce Harrison, Peggy Shields, William Harrell, Meredith Dickson, Chase Gaddis, Adam Austin.

March 19: Mary N. Wilkerson Jones, Joe Lee Tadlock, Randy Dilley. Nancy Dearman Lee, Kevin Everett, Deborah Lee Coker, Scott Stewart, Melanie Pierce Austin, Samatha Elizabeth Smith, Lynn Walls Fountain, Audrey Lynn Smith, Jason Ainsworth, Cher Nixon Tadlock.

March 20: Kim Sessums, Margie Chambers, Frank Sturrup, Tommy Hannah, Jeff Federick, Vanessa Culliver, Gray Prewitt, Lisa Hollingsworth, Luke Andrew Reynolds, Miriam Clarke.

March 21: Beth Busbea, Billy Ray Dill, Mike Bagley, Floyd Tucker, Jr., Nancy McAdory Bowman, Jessica Wright, John Eric Henderson, Lee Ann Calhoun.

March 22: Suzzanne Heflin Hollingsworth, Elizabeth Williamson, Ray Tate, Kathy McAdory Robinson, Judy Austin Webb, Frida Crotwell, Sheri Schayer, Ben Lassetter, Ben Risher, Wanda Sessions.

Robert Hays, Forest High School Class of 1962 said some members were looking at putting together a 60th anniversary class reunion this year. After an unbelievably underwhelming response to that — and many other attempts — the consensus seems to be that the Class should get together this October. So, they have arbitrarily selected Oct. 15, 2022, as the 1962 Reunion date. This is not yet written in stone, but they felt they had to start somewhere. So, class members, please get back to Robert at robertehays@bellsouth.net. He is making a list of who all responds, whether they can go or not. That way, they will at least learn updates on friends and learn where former class members are now living.

Carol Palmer Threadgill and Emma Cat Palmer are celebrating the same birthday all week, as Emma the Cat (former companion of the late Jean Palmer) comfortably relocates to Scott’s home.

Congratulations to Steele Sims, great grandson of Maybeth Ormond, who was recently elected Captain of his Bayside Academy Baseball Team. Go Admirals!!

Loren McKibbens joined her daughter Missy Roper and granddaughter Loren Jane for twice postponed (due to Covid restrictions) trip to St. Thomas for LJ’s Spring Break from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. Although the trio greatly enjoyed the trip, the third time did not seem to be the charm, as three of their bags did not arrive with the passengers!

Please Email Your News to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!