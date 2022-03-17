Happy Birthday:

March 23: Marilyn Rene Burgess, Cathy Gary, Belton Bayles.

March 24: Mike Amis, Buddy Watkins, Butch Baggett, Jan Risher Naudin, Grady Sessions, Charles Rawson, Robin Rushing Madison.

March 25: James Jones, Cindy Fuller, Linda Hamilton, Harry Lewis, Betty Daniels McGee, David Gunn, Jan Martin, Terry Rivers, Mrs. Noel Parker, Melissa Roberts, Brandi Ricks, Jeff Edmondson, Mel Karnatz, Shirley Rene’ Hardin.

March 26: Belinda Fowler, Mrs. Kimberly Carr, Michael Stone, Chris Burt.

March 27: Betty Jeffcoats, Kathy Little Mitchell, Jerame Beard, Beverly Harden Maddox, Cliff Horton, Macaulay Gibson.

March 28: Kevin Sessums, Rev. Frank Gunn, Deborah Aycock, Lindell Derrick, Kevin Brown, Jessie Boutwell Partridge, Mark Williamson.

March 29: Michael Lance Irvin, Paul Christopher, Susan Stutts Luther, Ken Carleton, Ronald Fuller, Ruth Harrell, George William Odom, Beth Gaff, Sunny Lynn Eady, Clair Hydrick, Hugh Strebeck, Travis Martin, Roy Aultman, Jr., Larry Rogers, Mechelle Latham, Cindy Hosey, Robin Durr, Linda Craig, Kelsey Shaw.

Congratulations, Laura Lovett Dietrich!!! Bill and Sandra Lovett were glad to learn that daughter Laura Lovett Dietrich of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was advanced from Associate Professor to full Professor at University of Pittsburgh. Laura and husband, Dr. Michael Dietrich, also a professor, are faculty members at Pitt. Their daughter, Arlena is enrolled as sophomore at Pitt.

Hope Jan Risher doesn’t mind our sharing an update regarding her broken leg. She was telling Julio and Piper that their cat, Zena, had walked up to her earlier last week, circled her, and went right to where her leg is broken and touched it exactly in the spot where it is broken twice. She then rested right beside Jan’s foot. Julio Naudin says, “You know what that was? Right?” Jan said, “No, what?” He says, “A cat scan.”

Kudos to the hardworking Journal of Law & Policy staff for all they do. The Mitchell family is very proud of talented musician and attorney, Asher Mitchell, son of Mitch Mitchell. Asher is six months into law practice with his firm, but the undertaking to have this journal completed has been two years in the making. As he says, “It’s cool to see your work in print.” If you’re interested in reading about the complicated relationship between folk music and copyright law or any of the other “far superior articles and notes” in this volume, check them out here: https://journals.library.wustl.edu/lawpolicy/.

Long time former Forest resident Bubby and Janet Johnson recently visited his sister Lynn and Ben Catalina in San Antonio. What a great time they had!

The four enjoyed many of the culinary treats San Antonio has to offer. On Sunday they were joined by family members Jamie, Chris, Haley and Braden for the Sunday meal. Great memories!

Last week Chris, Emily and Aaron Baker visited the chess mecca in St. Louis, the World Chess Hall of Fame, and the St. Louis Chess Club. The Bakers agreed it was an incredible experience and well worth the trip. While in the area they also toured the Ulysses S Grant National Historic Site.

Scott Palmer recently spent a quiet weekend in Point Clear, Alabama, with his sister, Carol and James Threadgill of Tupelo.

The Forest Boy Scout Troop 63 is selling tickets for a Jambalaya Fundraiser on April 15. Each order includes 2 cups (1 pint) of Jambalaya, cornbread, and dessert. Tickets are $10 each. The meals will be available on Friday, April 15, between 11:30 and 12:30 at the Forest American Legion Post building on Highway 80. Delivery requires a minimum order of five plates and will be made between 11:30 and noon. Please private/instant message Chris to make arrangements for orders.

To contribute to this column, please send your items to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you.